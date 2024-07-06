Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Niskie ceny mieszkań w mniejszych miastach Polski

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek nieruchomości w Polsce stale się rozgrzewa, z cenami mieszkań rosnącymi nawet w mniejszych miastach. Jednak wciąż istnieją lokalizacje, gdzie ceny są stosunkowo atrakcyjne.

Według danych zebranych przez propertynews.pl, w czerwcu najniższe ceny mieszkań na rynku pierwotnym można było znaleźć w Białymstoku, Zielonej Górze oraz Opolu. Na rynku wtórnym, najkorzystniejsze oferty były dostępne w województwach podlaskim i lubelskim, a więc przede wszystkim w Białymstoku i Lublinie.

W przypadku mniejszych miast jak Suwałki i Chełm, ceny mieszkań na rynku wtórnym wynosiły około 5 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy. Zielona Góra i Opole oferowały również atrakcyjne ceny, odpowiednio około 5,7 tysiąca złotych i 6 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Pod względem nowych mieszkań, Białystok wyróżniał się średnią ceną wynoszącą około 6,5 tysiąca złotych za metr kwadratowy. W Zielonej Górze ceny były nieco wyższe, ale wciąż przystępne, osiągając około 6,8 tysiąca złotych za metr kwadratowy. W Opolu ceny były nieznacznie wyższe, wynosząc średnio 7 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Warto zaznaczyć, że mimo rosnących cen na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce, istnieją również bardziej ekskluzywne lokalizacje. Miastem, gdzie za metr kwadraotwy należy zapłacić najwięcej, jest Mikołajki, gdzie średnia cena wynosi prawie 27 tysięcy złotych. Świnoujście natomiast jest najdroższym miejscem, gdzie metr kwadratowy kosztuje 28 tysięcy złotych. W porównaniu, średnia cena mieszkania w Warszawie to 17,5 tysięcy złotych za metr kwadratowy.

Wnioskiem z powyższego jest to, że mimo ogólnych tendencji wzrostowych, wciąż istnieje możliwość znalezienia atrakcyjnych cenowo lokalizacji na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce, szczególnie w mniejszych miastach.

The real estate market in Poland is constantly heating up, with housing prices rising even in smaller cities. However, there are still locations where prices are relatively attractive.

According to data collected by propertynews.pl, in June, the lowest prices for new apartments could be found in Białystok, Zielona Góra, and Opole. In the secondary market, the most favorable offers were available in the Podlaskie and Lublin Voivodeships, primarily in Białystok and Lublin.

In the case of smaller cities like Suwałki and Chełm, prices for apartments in the secondary market were around 5,000 Polish złoty per square meter. Zielona Góra and Opole also offered attractive prices, reaching approximately 5,700 złoty and 6,000 złoty per square meter, respectively.

In terms of new apartments, Białystok stood out with an average price of around 6,500 złoty per square meter. Prices in Zielona Góra were slightly higher but still reasonable, reaching about 6,800 złoty per square meter. In Opole, prices were slightly higher, averaging 7,000 złoty per square meter.

It is worth noting that despite the rising prices in the real estate market in Poland, there are also more exclusive locations. The city where you have to pay the most per square meter is Mikołajki, where the average price is nearly 27,000 złoty. Świnoujście, on the other hand, is the most expensive place, with a cost of 28,000 złoty per square meter. In comparison, the average price of an apartment in Warsaw is 17,500 złoty per square meter.

The conclusion from the above is that despite the overall upward trends, there is still an opportunity to find attractive prices in the real estate market in Poland, especially in smaller cities.propertynews.pl is a reliable source for more information on the real estate market in Poland.