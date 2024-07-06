Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Odkryj korzyści z nadchodzącego krachu – Robert Kiyosaki ostrzega przed załamaniem gospodarczym

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Autor książki „Bogaty ojciec, biedny ojciec”, Robert Kiyosaki, przewiduje nadchodzący krach na rynkach finansowych. Twierdzi, że ta wyprzedaż dotknie wiele różnych aktywów, w tym nieruchomości, akcje, obligacje, złoto, srebro i Bitcoina.

Niektórzy mogą się obawiać takich prognoz, ale Kiyosaki zauważa, że ​​krach ten może stworzyć również korzyści inwestycyjne dla osób dobrze przygotowanych. Według jego przewidywań, cykl hossy na złocie, srebrze i Bitcoina rozpocznie się pod koniec 2025 roku i potrwa kilka lat.

Kiyosaki podkreśla, że wiedza na temat długoterminowych trendów jest kluczowa. Wierzy, że po krachu ceny złota, srebra i Bitcoina będą wzrastać i osiągną najwyższe poziomy w historii. Przepowiada cenę złota wynoszącą nawet 15 tysięcy dolarów za uncję, srebra 110 dolarów za uncję, a Bitcoina nawet 10 milionów dolarów za monetę. To oznacza wzrost notowań złota o 534%, srebra o 259% i Bitcoina aż o 17 953%.

Jego przewidywania opierają się na obecnym długim cyklu hossy, który nastąpi po załamaniu rynków. Kiyosaki wskazuje, że Stany Zjednoczone są największym dłużnikiem w historii i że wiara w „fałszywe” pieniądze stopniowo zanika. Przywołuje także porównanie do wycofanej niemieckiej marki Reischmark po II wojnie światowej, sugerując, że podobna sytuacja czeka amerykańskiego dolara.

Podsumowując, Kiyosaki ostrzega przed nadchodzącym krachem na rynkach finansowych, ale jednocześnie podkreśla, że może to być okazją do inwestycji w złoto, srebro i Bitcoina. Zachęca do zdobycia wiedzy na temat długoterminowych cykli hossy i przewiduje spektakularny wzrost wartości tych aktywów w przyszłości.

The predictions made by Robert Kiyosaki regarding an upcoming financial crash have sparked interest and concern among investors. While some may be apprehensive about such forecasts, Kiyosaki also highlights the investment opportunities that may arise for those who are well-prepared. According to his predictions, a bullish cycle for assets such as gold, silver, and Bitcoin is expected to begin by the end of 2025 and last for several years.

Kiyosaki emphasizes the importance of understanding long-term trends. He believes that following the crash, the prices of gold, silver, and Bitcoin will rise to their highest levels in history. He forecasts a price of $15,000 per ounce for gold, $110 per ounce for silver, and even $10 million per coin for Bitcoin. This implies a potential increase of 534% for gold, 259% for silver, and a staggering 17,953% for Bitcoin.

These predictions are based on the current long-term bullish cycle that Kiyosaki foresees following market collapse. He points out that the United States has accumulated an unprecedented amount of debt and that faith in „fiat” money is gradually diminishing. He also draws comparisons to the post-World War II withdrawal of the German Reichsmark, suggesting a similar fate awaits the US dollar.

In summary, Kiyosaki warns of an impending financial crash but also emphasizes the potential for investment in gold, silver, and Bitcoin. He urges individuals to acquire knowledge about long-term bullish cycles and predicts a spectacular increase in the value of these assets in the future.

For more information on the financial markets and investment trends, you may find the following websites helpful:

1. Bloomberg – A renowned news platform covering various aspects of the financial markets and offering real-time data on stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

2. CNBC – Another reputable source for financial news, market analysis, and business insights.

3. MarketWatch – A comprehensive website providing financial information, investment advice, and market forecasts.

4. Investopedia – An educational resource that offers valuable insights into various investment strategies, financial concepts, and market trends.

5. Forbes – A renowned business and finance publication that provides analysis, market predictions, and insights into investment opportunities.

Remember to conduct your own research and seek professional advice before making any investment decisions.