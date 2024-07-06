Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Tereny zielone i atrakcje Gdańska Oliwa

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Gdańsk Oliwa jest jedną z najbardziej atrakcyjnych dzielnic w sercu miasta. Jednym z głównych powodów, dla których mieszkania na sprzedaż w tej okolicy cieszą się dużym zainteresowaniem, jest jej niepowtarzalny charakter. Oliwa oferuje mieszkańcom połączenie spokojnej okolicy z bliskością centrum miasta. Jest to miejsce, gdzie można cieszyć się otaczającą przyrodą i dużą ilością terenów zielonych.

Dużą część dzielnicy zajmują tereny zielone, w tym malownicze Las Oliwski i Trójmiejski Park Krajobrazowy. Można tu znaleźć trzy rezerwaty przyrody i wiele pomników przyrody. Jednak Oliwa to nie tylko przyroda. Dzielnica zachwyca również swoją architekturą, w tym historycznymi kamienicami i budynkami zabytkowymi, takimi jak Archikatedra Oliwska, Park Oliwski i Pałac Opatów.

Gdańsk Oliwa ma wiele zalet, które przyciągają mieszkańców. Oprócz pięknych terenów zielonych, dzielnica oferuje dogodną lokalizację. Jest łatwo dostępna zarówno samochodem, jak i komunikacją miejską. Jest również blisko centrów biznesowych, takich jak Olivia Business Centre i kompleks Alchemia. Ponadto, w Oliwie znajdują się liczne placówki edukacyjne, restauracje oraz punkty medyczne i usługowe.

Mieszkania na sprzedaż w Gdańsku Oliwie są jednak dość kosztowne. Najczęściej spotykanym przedziałem cenowym są oferty powyżej 800 tys. złotych, a ceny za metr kwadratowy wynoszą przynajmniej 22 tys. złotych. Na rynku wtórnym ceny są bardziej zróżnicowane, ale można znaleźć zarówno tańsze mieszkania, jak i ekskluzywne apartamenty o powierzchni ponad 100 metrów kwadratowych za ponad 3 mln złotych.

Inwestycja w mieszkanie na sprzedaż w Gdańsku Oliwie jest popularna zarówno ze względu na możliwość korzystania z uroków tej dzielnicy na co dzień, jak i jako perspektywiczne miejsce inwestycji. Oliwa jest odpowiednia dla rodzin, osób pracujących w okolicy, studentów i osób starszych. Każdy znajdzie tu coś dla siebie, więc nie dziwi rosnące zainteresowanie tą częścią Gdańska.

Gdańsk Oliwa, as one of the most attractive districts in the heart of the city, has a unique character that makes apartments for sale in this area highly sought after. In addition to its peaceful surroundings, Oliwa offers residents the opportunity to enjoy nature and green spaces. A significant portion of the district is covered by green areas, including the picturesque Oliwa Forest and Trójmiejski Landscape Park. There are three nature reserves and many natural monuments to be found here. Oliwa is not just about nature, though. The district also captivates with its architecture, including historical tenement houses and historic buildings such as the Oliwa Cathedral, Oliwa Park, and the Opatów Palace.

One of the major advantages of living in Gdańsk Oliwa is its convenient location. The district is easily accessible by both car and public transportation and is also close to business centers such as the Olivia Business Centre and the Alchemia complex. Additionally, Oliwa is home to numerous educational institutions, restaurants, as well as medical and service points.

However, apartments for sale in Gdańsk Oliwa can be quite expensive. The most common price range is above 800,000 Polish zloty, with prices per square meter starting at least 22,000 Polish zloty. On the secondary market, prices are more varied, but one can find both cheaper apartments and luxury apartments with sizes over 100 square meters for over 3 million Polish zloty.

Investing in an apartment for sale in Gdańsk Oliwa is popular not only because it allows residents to enjoy the charms of this district on a daily basis but also as a prospective investment opportunity. Oliwa is suitable for families, people working in the area, students, and elderly individuals. Everyone can find something for themselves, which explains the growing interest in this part of Gdańsk.