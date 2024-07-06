Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany w podatku od nieruchomości mają na celu sprawiedliwe i przejrzyste naliczanie obciążeń finansowych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Finansów jest zaangażowane w prace nad wprowadzeniem zmian w podatku od nieruchomości, aby odpowiedzieć na skargi i postanowienia Trybunału Konstytucyjnego. Nowe przepisy mają wejść w życie 1 stycznia 2025 roku.

Głównym celem zaplanowanych zmian jest uczynienie naliczania podatku od nieruchomości bardziej sprawiedliwym i przejrzystym. Jednym z aspektów, który jest obecnie analizowany przez Ministerstwo Finansów, jest rewizja definicji budowli. Obecnie jest ona nieprecyzyjna, co prowadzi do różnych interpretacji przez organy podatkowe i orzecznictwo.

W wyniku wyroku Trybunału Konstytucyjnego z 2023 roku, Ministerstwo Finansów zostało zobligowane do wprowadzenia niezbędnych zmian w podatku od nieruchomości. Trybunał uznał, że obecna definicja budowli nie jest zgodna z Konstytucją RP, ponieważ jej nieprecyzyjność uniemożliwia jednoznaczne ustalenie przedmiotu opodatkowania. Resort otrzymał 18 miesięcy na dokonanie koniecznych poprawek.

Wraz z ekspertami i organizacjami branżowymi, Ministerstwo Finansów pracuje nad nowelizacją dotyczącą naliczania podatku od nieruchomości. Według Deloitte, obecne zastosowanie definicji budowli jest zbyt szerokie i zawiera nieprecyzyjne pojęcia, takie jak wolnostojące urządzenia techniczne, co prowadzi do licznych możliwości interpretacyjnych przez organy podatkowe. Planowane jest wprowadzenie bardziej precyzyjnej definicji budowli oraz utworzenie zamkniętego katalogu obiektów podlegających opodatkowaniu.

Zmiany w podatku od nieruchomości są konieczne, aby system był bardziej sprawiedliwy i przejrzysty. Obecne wpływy do budżetu państwa z tego podatku wynoszą aż 31 miliardów złotych rocznie. Jednakże raport Najwyższej Izby Kontroli wskazał na nieprawidłowości w pobieraniu podatków lokalnych, w tym podatku od nieruchomości. Dlatego konieczne jest jeszcze wiele pracy, aby osiągnąć rzetelność i sprawiedliwość w naliczaniu podatków.

The real estate tax industry in Poland is undergoing changes as the Ministry of Finance works to address complaints and rulings from the Constitutional Tribunal. The new regulations, set to take effect on January 1, 2025, aim to make the calculation of property tax fairer and more transparent.

One of the aspects currently being analyzed by the Ministry of Finance is the revision of the definition of a building. The current definition is imprecise, leading to different interpretations by tax authorities and court rulings. This lack of clarity is being addressed to ensure a more consistent application of the tax.

The Constitutional Tribunal ruling in 2023 required the Ministry of Finance to make necessary changes to the property tax. The Tribunal deemed that the current definition of a building is not in line with the Polish Constitution, as its imprecision prevents a clear determination of the taxable object. The Ministry was given 18 months to make the necessary amendments.

Working with experts and industry organizations, the Ministry of Finance is reviewing the calculation of property tax. According to Deloitte, the current application of the definition of a building is too broad and includes imprecise terms such as freestanding technical devices, resulting in various interpretations by tax authorities. The plan is to introduce a more precise definition of a building and create a closed catalog of objects subject to taxation.

Changes to the property tax are necessary to ensure a more equitable and transparent system. The current revenue generated annually from this tax amounts to PLN 31 billion. However, a report from the Supreme Audit Office highlighted irregularities in the collection of local taxes, including property tax. Therefore, there is still much work to be done to achieve accuracy and fairness in tax assessments.

For more information on the Ministry of Finance’s efforts and updates on the property tax industry in Poland, visit the official website of the Ministry of Finance here.