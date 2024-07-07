Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ceny nieruchomości gwałtownie wzrosły, ale czy nadchodzi stabilizacja?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ceny nieruchomości stale rosną, tak jak to wynika z najnowszych danych Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego. Pierwszy kwartał 2024 roku przyniósł aż 18% wzrost cen mieszkań w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku. Głównie rynek pierwotny doświadczył zwiększenia cen o 19,6%, podczas gdy rynek wtórny odnotował wzrost o 16,4%.

W samym pierwszym kwartale bieżącego roku ceny nieruchomości wzrosły o 4,3%, przy czym rynek pierwotny zanotował wzrost o 4,7%, a rynek wtórny o 4%. Warto zauważyć, że największe zwyżki odnotowano w województwie małopolskim (6,7%), a najwolniejsze tempo wzrostu cen wystąpiło w województwie lubelskim (0,7%).

Jednak prawdziwe zaskoczenie nadchodzi, gdy porównujemy obecne ceny z tymi z 2015 roku. W pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku ceny lokali mieszkalnych były aż o 100% wyższe.

Niepokojące dane GUS mogą być odpowiedzią na pytanie, dlaczego tak wielu młodych ludzi nadal mieszka z rodzicami. W Polsce istnieje aż 1,7 miliona tak zwanych „gniazdowników” w wieku 25-34 lat, którzy z różnych przyczyn nie są w stanie usamodzielnić się ze względu na wysokie ceny nieruchomości.

Czy przyszłość przewiduje spadek cen? Według Roberta Chojnackiego, twórcy portalu Tabelaofert.pl, deweloperzy sami przestali wierzyć w kolejne wzrosty cen. Zgodnie ze wskaźnikiem nastrojów deweloperów, mamy obecnie do czynienia z okresem stabilizacji, choć spadków cen nie będzie.

Prognozy na przyszłość wciąż pozostają niepewne. Analitycy banku Pekao SA przewidują, że szczyt cen nieruchomości wystąpi w trzecim kwartale 2024 roku, a ewentualne spadki mogą pojawić się dopiero w 2025 roku. Warto również zwrócić uwagę na wpływ programu Kredyt na start, który ma zacząć obowiązywać w 2025 roku i może naruszyć stabilność rynku nieruchomości.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing a continuous increase in property prices, according to the latest data from the Central Statistical Office. In the first quarter of 2024, housing prices rose by as much as 18% compared to the previous year. The primary market saw a price increase of 19.6%, while the secondary market experienced a growth of 16.4%.

Within the first quarter of this year alone, property prices increased by 4.3%, with the primary market recording a growth of 4.7% and the secondary market showing a 4% increase. It is worth noting that the highest price increases were observed in the Małopolskie Voivodeship (6.7%), while the slowest rate of price growth occurred in the Lubelskie Voivodeship (0.7%).

However, the true surprise comes when comparing current prices to those from 2015. In the first quarter of 2024, residential property prices were a staggering 100% higher.

These concerning statistics from the Central Statistical Office may explain why many young people in Poland continue to live with their parents. There are as many as 1.7 million „stay-at-homers” aged 25-34, who, due to various reasons, are unable to become independent due to high property prices.

Will the future bring a decrease in prices? According to Robert Chojnacki, the creator of the Tabelaofert.pl portal, even developers themselves have stopped believing in further price increases. According to the developers’ sentiment indicator, we are currently in a period of stabilization, although there will not be any significant price drops.

Forecasts for the future still remain uncertain. Analysts at Pekao SA Bank predict that the peak of property prices will occur in the third quarter of 2024, and any potential price declines may only appear in 2025. It is also important to consider the impact of the „Kredyt na start” (Credit for Start) program, which is set to take effect in 2025 and could disrupt the stability of the real estate market.

For more information on the real estate industry in Poland and market forecasts, you can visit the following links:

– Główny Urząd Statystyczny

– Tabelaofert.pl

– Pekao SA Bank