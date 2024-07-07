Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Grunty rolne na sprzedaż w Długim, Zarszyn

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Teren z mnóstwem możliwości

W miejscowości Długie, gmina Zarszyn, powiat sanocki, pojawiła się wyjątkowa okazja dla osób zainteresowanych inwestycją w grunty rolne. Na sprzedaż dostępne są działki nr 1682/1 oraz 1682/2 o łącznej powierzchni 1,4528 ha.

Te płaskie i regularnie ukształtowane grunty rolnych są usytuowane w sąsiedztwie pól uprawnych. Dzięki swoim atutom, takim jak regulany kształt oraz łatwy dojazd, stanowią idealne miejsce dla wielu przedsięwzięć.

Jeśli zastanawiasz się, jakie możliwości daje ta oferta, odpowiedź jest szeroka. Działki te mogą posłużyć jako doskonała przestrzeń do uprawy roślin czy hodowli zwierząt. Mogą również stanowić podstawę dla rozwoju biznesu związanego z agroturystyką lub ekoturystyką.

Niezależnie od wybranej koncepcji, Kwadraciak Biuro Nieruchomości oferuje wiele usług dodatkowych, które ułatwią proces zakupu i rozwój nieruchomości. Dzięki ich pomocy, możesz skorzystać z profesjonalnych usług takich jak zakup nieruchomości za gotówkę, przeprowadzki i transport gabarytów, pomoc w uzyskaniu kredytu, wycena i analiza stanu technicznego nieruchomości, doradztwo prawne, techniczne i geodezyjne oraz usługi remontowo-budowlane.

Cena tych gruntów rolnych wynosi 100 000 złotych. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany lub masz pytania, skontaktuj się z opiekunem oferty, Aleksandrą Andrejkow, pod numerem telefonu 794 962 944 lub drogą mailową: [email protected]. Oprócz tego, więcej informacji o tej ofercie można znaleźć na stronie internetowej www.kwadraciak.krosno.pl.

Nie przegap szansy inwestycyjnej, która może otworzyć przed Tobą wiele nowych możliwości. Zadzwoń i umów się na prezentację. Przekonaj się sam, jakie to wyjątkowe miejsce!

In the village of Długie, in the Zarszyn commune, in the Sanok district, a unique opportunity has emerged for individuals interested in investing in agricultural land. Two plots of land, numbered 1682/1 and 1682/2, with a total area of 1.4528 hectares, are available for sale.

These flat and regularly shaped agricultural lands are located in the vicinity of cultivated fields. With their advantages such as their regular shape and easy access, they provide an ideal location for various ventures.

If you are wondering about the possibilities this offer presents, the answer is broad. These plots of land can serve as excellent spaces for crop cultivation or animal husbandry. They can also be the foundation for the development of businesses related to agrotourism or ecotourism.

Regardless of the chosen concept, Kwadraciak Real Estate Agency offers many additional services that facilitate the purchasing and development process of the property. With their assistance, you can benefit from professional services such as cash property purchases, removals and oversized transport, assistance in obtaining loans, property valuation and technical analysis, legal, technical, and geodetic advice, as well as renovation and construction services.

The price of these agricultural plots is 100,000 Polish złoty. If you are interested or have any questions, please contact the sales representative, Aleksandra Andrejkow, at the telephone number +48 794 962 944 or via email at [email protected]. Additionally, more information about this offer can be found on the website www.kwadraciak.krosno.pl.

Do not miss this investment opportunity that can open up many new possibilities for you. Call and arrange for a presentation. See for yourself what a unique place this is!

Industry Overview

The agricultural land market is an essential component of the overall agricultural industry. It plays a crucial role in supporting food production, livestock rearing, and various agricultural activities. Investments in agricultural land can provide individuals with opportunities for sustainable farming practices, agribusiness growth, and diversification.

The demand for agricultural land is influenced by several factors, including population growth, changing dietary preferences, industrialization of the agricultural sector, and government policies. As urbanization continues and the global population increases, the availability and quality of agricultural land become increasingly important.

Market Forecasts

According to market forecasts, the demand for agricultural land is expected to remain strong in the coming years. The increasing need for food production, coupled with the growing interest in sustainable agriculture and organic farming, drives the demand for suitable land.

In some regions, the prices of agricultural land have been steadily increasing due to limited availability and rising demand. Investors are recognizing the long-term value of agricultural land as a tangible asset that can provide both financial returns and environmental benefits.

Issues and Challenges

Despite the potential opportunities, the agricultural land market also faces certain challenges. One of the main issues is the fragmentation of land ownership, particularly in densely populated regions. Fragmentation makes it challenging to achieve economies of scale, reduces productivity, and limits investment opportunities.

Furthermore, environmental concerns and regulations related to land use and conservation pose challenges for landowners and potential investors. Balancing sustainable land management practices with the need for increased agricultural production requires innovative solutions and cooperation between stakeholders.

Overall, the agricultural land market presents both opportunities and challenges. With proper planning, investment, and adherence to sustainable practices, individuals and businesses can contribute to the growth of the agricultural industry while benefiting from the potential returns offered by agricultural land.

For more insights into the agricultural industry and market trends, visit AgWeb or Agriculture.com.