Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Marvipol Development planuje nową inwestycję mieszkaniową

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Marvipol Development, jeden z wiodących deweloperów na rynku nieruchomości, ogłosił, że zawarł przyrzeczoną umowę zakupu nieruchomości o łącznej wartości 70 mln zł netto. Przedmiotem umowy jest działka o powierzchni około 3 ha, zlokalizowana w warszawskiej dzielnicy Ursus.

Zgodnie z planami spółki, teren ten zostanie wykorzystany do realizacji nowej inwestycji mieszkaniowej. Marvipol Development chce stworzyć atrakcyjne mieszkania, dostosowane do różnych potrzeb i preferencji potencjalnych nabywców.

Niezwykle ważne jest dla dewelopera stworzenie projektu z dbałością o estetykę i funkcjonalność. Z myślą o przyszłych mieszkańcach, firma planuje zapewnić odpowiednią infrastrukturę oraz przestrzeń zieloną, która będzie sprzyjać aktywnemu stylowi życia.

Marvipol Development od lat cieszy się uznaniem na rynku nieruchomości dzięki wysokiej jakości swoich realizacji. Deweloper szczególnie dba o połączenie nowoczesnego designu z ekologicznymi rozwiązaniami.

Planowana inwestycja w dzielnicy Ursus wpisuje się w strategię rozwoju spółki, która zakłada tworzenie nowoczesnych i funkcjonalnych osiedli, dostosowanych do potrzeb współczesnych mieszkańców.

Marvipol Development ma za sobą wiele udanych realizacji, które zdobyły uznanie klientów. Deweloper stale rozwija swoje projekty, aby sprostać oczekiwaniom rynku i zapewnić mieszkańcom komfort oraz wysoką jakość życia.

Planowana inwestycja w warszawskiej dzielnicy Ursus jest nowym krokiem w rozwoju Marvipol Development i przyczyni się do dalszego wzrostu firmy na rynku nieruchomości.

Marvipol Development, one of the leading real estate developers in the market, has announced that it has entered into a preliminary agreement to purchase properties with a total net value of 70 million PLN. The subject of the agreement is a plot of land of approximately 3 hectares located in the Ursus district of Warsaw.

According to the company’s plans, this land will be used to develop a new residential project. Marvipol Development aims to create attractive apartments that are tailored to the diverse needs and preferences of potential buyers.

Creating a project with an emphasis on aesthetics and functionality is of utmost importance to the developer. With future residents in mind, the company plans to provide appropriate infrastructure and green spaces that will promote an active lifestyle.

Marvipol Development has been highly regarded in the real estate market for many years due to the high quality of its projects. The developer places particular emphasis on combining modern design with eco-friendly solutions.

The planned investment in the Ursus district aligns with the company’s development strategy, which aims to create modern and functional neighborhoods tailored to the needs of contemporary residents.

Marvipol Development has a track record of successful projects that have gained recognition from clients. The developer continually evolves its projects to meet market expectations and provide residents with comfort and a high quality of life.

The planned investment in the Ursus district of Warsaw marks a new step in Marvipol Development’s growth and will contribute to further expansion of the company in the real estate market.

For more information about Marvipol Development and its projects, you can visit their official website.

To stay updated on the real estate market in Poland, you can visit Real Estate Poland.