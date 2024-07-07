Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowoczesne biurowce: odpowiedź na rosnące potrzeby biznesu

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nienagannie wkomponowany w miejską panoramę Poznania, AND2 imponuje zarówno swoim nowoczesnym designem, jak i zastosowanymi proekologicznymi rozwiązaniami. Choć budowa kompleksu biurowo-hotelowo-usługowego trwała 25 lat, efekt końcowy zdecydowanie warty był tego czasu i wysiłku.

AND2 to obiekt, który doskonale spełnia rosnące potrzeby rynku biurowego. Zlokalizowany przy Placu Andersa, zapewnia dogodną lokalizację oraz 40 tysięcy metrów kwadratowych nowoczesnej powierzchni biurowej. Jest to idealne miejsce dla firm, które zależy na przestrzeni, komfortowych warunkach pracy i wyjątkowym designie. Nic dziwnego, że coraz więcej przedsiębiorstw decyduje się na wynajęcie biura w tym imponującym budynku.

Jednak to nie tylko estetyka i przestronność przyciągają klientów. AND2 to także symbol zielonej architektury. Jego energooszczędna fasada z funkcjonalnym szkłem oraz panele fotowoltaiczne pozwalają na maksymalne wykorzystanie energii słonecznej. Dodatkowo, budynek oferuje udogodnienia dla nisko- i bezemisyjnego transportu, co wpisuje się w trend ekologicznego rozwoju miasta.

Inwestorzy, Von der Heyden Group i Miasto Poznań, założyli sobie ambitny cel – stworzenie kompleksu biurowego, który nie tylko odpowiada na potrzeby biznesu, ale także przyczynia się do ochrony środowiska. Z pewnością ich wysiłki zyskały aprobatę, czego dowodem jest liczba prestiżowych firm, które zdecydowały się na wynajęcie biura w AND2. Międzynarodowe korporacje, firmy z branży IT i sieci medyczne dostrzegły możliwości, jakie oferuje ten nowatorski obiekt.

AND2 to przykład idealnego połączenia nowoczesnej architektury, innowacyjnych technologii i zielonych wartości. Nie tylko jest to odpowiedź na rosnące potrzeby rynku biurowego, ale także inspirujący krok w kierunku bardziej ekologicznego i zrównoważonego rozwoju miasta.

The AND2 complex in Poznan is not only an impressive architectural achievement but also incorporates pro-ecological solutions that are increasingly in demand in today’s market. This office-hotel-service facility has been under construction for 25 years, but the end result is definitely worth the time and effort.

Located near Plac Andersa, AND2 perfectly meets the growing needs of the office market. With its convenient location and 40,000 square meters of modern office space, it provides an ideal place for companies that value spaciousness, comfortable working conditions, and exceptional design. It’s no wonder that more and more businesses are choosing to rent offices in this impressive building.

However, it’s not just the aesthetics and spaciousness that attract clients. AND2 also symbolizes green architecture. Its energy-efficient facade with functional glass and photovoltaic panels allow for maximum utilization of solar energy. Additionally, the building offers facilities for low-emission and zero-emission transportation, aligning with the trend of eco-friendly urban development.

The investors, Von der Heyden Group and the City of Poznan, aimed to create an office complex that not only meets the needs of businesses but also contributes to environmental protection. Their efforts have certainly gained approval, as evidenced by the number of prestigious companies that have chosen to rent offices in AND2. International corporations, IT companies, and medical networks have recognized the opportunities offered by this innovative facility.

AND2 is an example of the perfect combination of modern architecture, innovative technologies, and green values. It not only meets the growing needs of the office market but also represents an inspiring step towards a more ecologically and sustainably developed city.

For more information on the AND2 complex, you can visit their official websitelink.