Nowy dom w urokliwej okolicy

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 lipca, 2024

Na sprzedaż jest nowy dom w miejscowości Widacz, w gminie Miejsce Piastowe. Ta urokliwa nieruchomość o powierzchni użytkowej 158m2 znajduje się na dwóch działkach o łącznej powierzchni 8,29 ar. Całość jest ogrodzona, zapewniając prywatność i bezpieczeństwo. Dojazd do domu jest bezpośredni z asfaltowej drogi gminnej, zatem nie ma problemu z dojazdem przez cały rok.

Dom jest w stanie surowym zamkniętym, co oznacza, że już w 2024 roku będzie gotowy do zamieszkania. Warto zwrócić uwagę na wysoką jakość użytych materiałów i nowoczesne rozwiązania. Budynek składa się z salonu połączonego z aneksem kuchennym, sypialni z garderobą i łazienką, toalety ogólnodostępnej, kotłowni oraz wiatrołapu. Na poddaszu znajdują się trzy pokoje, pomieszczenie gospodarcze, łazienka z WC oraz przedpokój.

Dostępne są wszystkie media, takie jak prąd, gaz, kanalizacja oraz woda z własnego ujęcia. Lokalizacja jest również wyjątkowa. W bliskim sąsiedztwie znajdują się Krosno, Miejsce Piastowe, Łężany oraz Rymanów, co czyni tę nieruchomość idealnym miejscem dla osób szukających spokoju, ale nie rezygnujących z dostępu do miasta.

Ogromnym atutem jest fakt, że dom znajduje się na końcu zabudowy jednorodzinnej, co gwarantuje ciszę i spokój. Dodatkowo, cała działka jest ogrodzona, co sprawia, że idealnie nadaje się dla rodzin z dziećmi oraz posiadaczy zwierząt. Co więcej, istnieje możliwość dokupienia sąsiednich działek, szczególnie atrakcyjnych z uwagi na budowę drogi S19.

Warto również zaznaczyć, że sprzedający oferuje dodatkowe usługi, takie jak zakup nieruchomości za gotówkę, przeprowadzki, pomoc w uzyskaniu kredytu oraz profesjonalne doradztwo techniczne i geodezyjne.

Zainteresowanych serdecznie zapraszamy do kontaktu i umówienia się na prezentację. Przekonajcie się sami, jak wyjątkowe jest to miejsce!

