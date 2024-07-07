Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Przestronna działka budowlana w Korczynie – doskonała inwestycja w Podkarpaciu

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 7 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Oferujemy Ci wyjątkową okazję nabycia przestronnej działki budowlanej o nr 679/31, położonej w urokliwej miejscowości Korczyna, blisko granicy z Krosnem. Ta kształtem prostokątna działka o wymiarach około 26 metrów na 46,5 metra, o powierzchni 12 arów, jest idealna do realizacji Twoich marzeń o własnym domu.

Jest to nieruchomość objęta Miejscowym Planem Zagospodarowania Przestrzennego, który przewiduje zabudowę jednorodzinną lub usługową. Działka jest ogrodzona z trzech stron, zapewniając prywatność i bezpieczeństwo. Droga dojazdowa, prowadząca asfaltową drogą gminną, zapewnia łatwy dostęp do posiadłości.

Wszystkie niezbędne media, takie jak prąd, gaz, woda i kanalizacja, znajdują się w pobliżu działki, wzdłuż drogi gminnej. To niewątpliwie ułatwia proces budowy i zachęca do osiedlenia się w tym miejscu.

Lokalizacja tej nieruchomości to kolejny jej atut. Znajduje się ona w spokojnej okolicy, niemalże zakończeniu zabudowy jednorodzinnej w tej części miasteczka. Jednakże, mimo tej zacisznej aury, jesteś jedynie kilka kilometrów od centrum Krosna i Korczyny, co oznacza wygodny dostęp do usług, sklepów i atrakcji miejskich.

Nie przegap tej doskonałej inwestycji w malowniczej części Podkarpacia. Skontaktuj się z nami, aby umówić się na prezentację. Chętnie pokażemy Ci to miejsce pełne potencjału.

The article discusses the opportunity to purchase a spacious building plot located in the charming town of Korczyna, near the border with Krosno. The rectangular plot, measuring approximately 26 meters by 46.5 meters and covering an area of 12 ares, is perfect for realizing your dreams of owning your own home.

This property is covered by the Local Spatial Development Plan, which allows for single-family or service development. The plot is fenced on three sides, ensuring privacy and security. An asphalt municipal road provides easy access to the property.

All necessary utilities such as electricity, gas, water, and sewage are available near the plot, along the municipal road. This undoubtedly facilitates the construction process and encourages settlement in this area.

The location of this property is another advantage. It is situated in a peaceful area, almost at the end of single-family housing development in this part of the town. However, despite the tranquil atmosphere, you are only a few kilometers away from the center of Krosno and Korczyna, which means convenient access to services, shops, and urban attractions.

Don’t miss out on this excellent investment opportunity in the picturesque part of Podkarpacie. Contact us to arrange a presentation. We will be happy to show you this place full of potential.

