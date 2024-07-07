Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Robert Rivani: Inwestycje, zdrowie i rytuały dnia w życiu nieruchomościowego potentata

Robert Rivani, znany jako młodzieńczy przedsiębiorca z Los Angeles, zdobył smak biznesu już jako nastolatek, sprzedając buty Air Jordan i Nike, a powstały z tego interes pozwolił mu zarabiać 10 000 dolarów miesięcznie jeszcze przed ukończeniem 18. roku życia. Opuszczając szkołę w 11.klasie, Rivani wyruszył na drogę zarządzania nieruchomościami, a obecnie zrobił swoje we wspaniałym stylu osiągając znaczne sukcesy w branży. Rivani uważa siebie za artystę nieruchomości, który odnawia stare budynki, nadając im nowe życie i stawiając na estetykę. Po osiągnięciu sukcesu w Kalifornii, przeprowadził się do Miami, gdzie jego grupa inwestycyjna, Czarny Lew, posiada imponujące portfolio nieruchomości o łącznej powierzchni 46 000 metrów kwadratowych, w tym restauracje, biura i budynki mieszane. Rivani szczyci się również rozbudowanym domem w Miami o powierzchni 9000 metrów kwadratowych. Odpowiednią organizację dnia uważa za kluczową dla swojego sukcesu. Rozpoczyna go o godzinie 5:30 rano, utrzymując rytuały, które wykształcił na Zachodnim Wybrzeżu. Po przebudzeniu zajmuje się korespondencją i analizą trendów rynkowych, a także medytacją i wizualizacją. Następnie spędza czas z żoną, ponieważ uważa, że zdrowe małżeństwo jest ważne dla sukcesu w branży nieruchomościowej. Następnie udaje się na trening, ponieważ zdrowie jest dla niego priorytetem. W trakcie obiadu stosuje przerywany post. Dzień spędza na spotkaniach z zespołem, prawnikami i projektantami w biurze. Rivani podkreśla, że organizacja dnia i zdrowy styl życia są nieodłącznymi elementami jego sukcesu.

Robert Rivani, known as the teenage entrepreneur from Los Angeles, has achieved remarkable success in the real estate industry. Starting off by selling Air Jordan and Nike shoes as a teenager, Rivani quickly established a lucrative business that allowed him to earn $10,000 per month before turning 18. Dropping out of school in the 11th grade, he ventured into property management, and his journey has been nothing short of impressive.

Considered an artist in the real estate field, Rivani specializes in renovating old buildings, giving them new life and a focus on aesthetics. After his success in California, he moved to Miami, where his investment group, Czarny Lew, now owns an impressive portfolio of properties totaling 46,000 square meters. This includes restaurants, offices, and mixed-use buildings. Rivani himself is proud to call a sprawling 9,000-square-meter home in Miami his own.

A key aspect of Rivani’s success lies in his daily routine and organization. He begins his day at 5:30 am and maintains rituals he developed on the West Coast. Upon waking up, he attends to correspondence and analyzes market trends, while also engaging in meditation and visualization. He then spends time with his wife, recognizing the importance of a healthy marriage in the real estate industry. Afterward, he heads to the gym, prioritizing his physical well-being. During lunchtime, he practices intermittent fasting. The rest of his day involves meetings with his team, lawyers, and designers at the office.

Rivani emphasizes that a well-organized day and a healthy lifestyle are integral components of his success. By starting early, staying informed, and maintaining a balanced personal life, he has been able to achieve remarkable accomplishments in the real estate industry.

