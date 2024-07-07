Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rozwój rynku handlowego w Polsce: Nowe trendy i szanse na dywersyfikację lokalizacji

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 7 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

W ciągu ostatnich 20 lat na polskim rynku detalicznym pojawiło się ponad 800 nowych obiektów handlowych, które zajmują blisko 13 milionów metrów kwadratowych powierzchni. Sektor handlowy dynamicznie się rozwijał, odpowiadając na potrzeby rynku. Jednak pandemia, zamknięcie sklepów i rozkwit e-commerce wpłynęły na ten sektor w sposób trwały, zmieniając oczekiwania konsumentów.

Od dwóch lat obserwujemy ogromny wzrost popularności parków handlowych, które dostarczają nowoczesne przestrzenie w średnich i coraz mniejszych miastach. Deweloperzy, tak jak Trei czy Redkom, inwestują w tego typu projekty, tworząc nowe możliwości dla handlu.

Aktualnie rynek handlowy w Polsce znajduje się w interesującym momencie rozwoju. Wielu najemców zainteresowanych jest dywersyfikacją lokalizacji, w których działają. Pojawiają się nowe koncepcje i formaty, co otwiera realną szansę na ponowny rozwój handlu przy ulicach.

Według danych Cushman & Wakefield, średnie nasycenie powierzchnią centrów handlowych w Polsce wynosiło 272 metry kwadratowe na tysiąc mieszkańców na koniec 2023 roku. Ta liczba wskazuje na rosnące zainteresowanie i potrzebę dostępności centrów handlowych dla lokalnych społeczności.

Warto zauważyć, że rozwój handlu niekoniecznie oznacza tylko rozwój większych obiektów w dużych miastach. Dzisiejsi konsumenci cenią różnorodność i poszukują dostępności sklepów w różnych lokalizacjach. Dlatego deweloperzy i najemcy coraz częściej stawiają na inwestycje w mniejszych miastach i rejonach wiejskich, dostarczając nowe możliwości dla lokalnych społeczności.

Rozwój rynku handlowego w Polsce to dynamiczny proces, który przynosi nowe trendy i szanse na dywersyfikację lokalizacji. Kluczem do sukcesu jest adekwatne dostosowanie się do potrzeb i oczekiwań konsumentów, tworzenie innowacyjnych koncepcji i formatów, a także zrozumienie znaczenia obecności sklepów w różnych częściach kraju.

The retail industry in Poland has witnessed significant growth over the past 20 years, with the emergence of over 800 new retail stores covering nearly 13 million square meters of retail space. This sector has been dynamic, responding to market needs. However, the pandemic, store closures, and the rise of e-commerce have had a lasting impact on the industry, changing consumer expectations.

In the past two years, there has been a tremendous increase in the popularity of retail parks, which provide modern spaces in medium-sized and even smaller towns. Developers such as Trei and Redkom are investing in these types of projects, creating new opportunities for retail.

Currently, the retail market in Poland is at an interesting stage of development. Many tenants are interested in diversifying their locations of operation. New concepts and formats are emerging, opening up real opportunities for the revival of retail on high streets.

According to data from Cushman & Wakefield, the average retail space saturation in Poland was 272 square meters per thousand inhabitants by the end of 2023. This figure indicates a growing interest and the need for accessible retail centers for local communities.

It is worth noting that the development of retail does not necessarily mean only the growth of larger establishments in big cities. Today’s consumers value diversity and seek the availability of stores in various locations. Therefore, developers and tenants are increasingly investing in smaller towns and rural areas, providing new opportunities for local communities.

The development of the retail market in Poland is a dynamic process that brings new trends and opportunities for diversifying locations. The key to success lies in adequately responding to the needs and expectations of consumers, creating innovative concepts and formats, and understanding the significance of having stores in different parts of the country.

For more information on the Polish retail industry, you can visit the Cushman & Wakefield Poland website.