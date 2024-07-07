Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Unikalna oferta sprzedaży nieruchomości w Kamiennej Górze

7 lipca, 2024

Starosta Kamiennogórski ogłasza publiczny przetarg na sprzedaż niezabudowanej nieruchomości Skarbu Państwa w Kamiennej Górze. Ta wyjątkowa działka znajduje się w obrębie 5 przy ulicy Jeleniogórskiej i ma powierzchnię 0,1863 ha. Działka jest gruntowa i posiada dostęp do drogi publicznej. Jest położona w strefie śródmiejskiej miasta, w sąsiedztwie zabudowań przemysłowych, handlowo-usługowych oraz trakcji kolejowej.

Nieruchomość jest objęta miejscowym planem zagospodarowania przestrzennego, który określa przewidzianą zabudowę. Zgodnie z planem, można na niej wybudować obiekty służące obsłudze komunikacji samochodowej, garaże, infrastrukturę drogową i sieciową, a także domy jednorodzinne. Działka jest płaska i posiada dostęp do sieci gazowej, energetycznej i kanalizacyjnej.

Cena wywoławcza nieruchomości wynosi 313 000 złotych, do której należy doliczyć podatek VAT w wysokości 23% po ustaleniu nabywcy. Przetarg odbędzie się w Starostwie Powiatowym w Kamiennej Górze 14 sierpnia 2024 roku.

Podczas przetargu mogą brać udział zarówno osoby fizyczne, jak i prawne, które wpłacą wymagane wadium w wysokości 30 000 złotych. Uczestniczyć w przetargu można osobiście lub za pośrednictwem pełnomocnika. Wymagane jest posiadanie pisemnego pełnomocnictwa w formie aktu notarialnego.

Nabywcą nieruchomości ponosi koszty związane z notarialnymi i sądowymi oraz ponownym wytyczeniem jej granic. Wadium wpłacone przez osobę, która wygra przetarg, zostanie zaliczone na poczet ceny nabycia, natomiast pozostałym uczestnikom wadium zostanie zwrócone.

Ta niezwykła okazja do nabycia nieruchomości w Kamiennej Górze przyciąga uwagę zarówno inwestorów, jak i osób prywatnych. Niezależnie od celu, jaki mają Państwo na myśli, ta działka oferuje wielki potencjał rozwojowy. Nie przegapcie okazji i wzięcie udziału w tym ekscytującym przetargu!

Expansion: Industry and Market Forecasts

The real estate industry in Kamienne Góra is experiencing significant growth and development. The availability of unoccupied land owned by the State Treasury, such as the one being auctioned by Starosta Kamiennogórski, presents a unique opportunity for investors and individuals looking to acquire property in the city.

With its strategic location in the city’s central zone, surrounded by industrial, commercial, and service buildings, as well as railway infrastructure, the land holds immense potential for various types of development. The local spatial development plan further enhances its value by allowing the construction of facilities catering to road traffic, garages, road and network infrastructure, as well as single-family homes.

The market forecast for the real estate industry in Kamienne Góra is promising due to the city’s growing economy and increasing demand for residential and commercial properties. The area’s proximity to key transportation routes and its attractive urban environment make it an ideal location for investment.

The public auction for the sale of the land is expected to attract both individual and corporate participants. Investors, developers, and private individuals seeking to capitalize on the potential of the property are likely to take part in the bidding process.

Industry Issues

While the auction presents a lucrative opportunity, potential buyers should be aware of certain issues related to the acquisition of the property. Costs associated with notary and court procedures, as well as the re-measurement of the land’s boundaries, are the responsibility of the buyer. These additional expenses should be taken into account when assessing the overall investment.

Moreover, it is crucial for participants to carefully review the terms and conditions of the auction, including the payment requirements and conditions for participating as a representative. Understanding and fulfilling these requirements, such as providing a notarized power of attorney for proxy participants, is essential for a smooth and successful participation in the auction.

Given the competitive nature of the real estate market, potential buyers should conduct thorough research and due diligence to ensure they are well-informed about the property, its potential uses, and any local regulations or restrictions that may affect their plans.

For more information about the real estate industry and opportunities in Kamienne Góra, interested individuals can visit the official website of Starosta Kamiennogórski at www.stara-kamien.com.pl.

