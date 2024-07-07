Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Urząd Miasta Lubartów poszukuje inspektora do wydziału Nieruchomości, Planowania Przestrzennego i Budownictwa

7 lipca, 2024 Miasto

Urząd Miasta Lubartów rozpoczyna nabór na stanowisko inspektora w wydziale Nieruchomości, Planowania Przestrzennego i Budownictwa. W ich poszukiwaniu, urząd wymaga wykształcenia wyższego magisterskiego z zakresu gospodarki przestrzennej, geodezji, architektury lub nieruchomości.

Nowy inspektor będzie odpowiedzialny za wiele istotnych działań w ramach swojego stanowiska. Będzie uczestniczył wopracy nad opracowaniem planu ogólnego gminy miasto Lubartów. Ponadto będzie prowadził sprawy dotyczące gospodarowania gminnym zasobem nieruchomości, takie jak sprzedaż lokali z mieszkaniowego zasobu gminnego, oddawanie w użytkowanie wieczyste oraz przekształcenia prawa użytkowania wieczystego w prawo własności. Ponadto, inspektor będzie odpowiedzialny za wpisy w księgach wieczystych dla działek przejętych z mocy prawa pod drogi gminne.

Osoby zainteresowane tą atrakcyjną ofertą pracy powinny złożyć swoje zgłoszenia najpóźniej do dnia 15 lipca. To doskonała okazja dla osób z wykształceniem związanych z gospodarką przestrzenną i nieruchomościami, które chcą rozwijać swoją karierę w sektorze publicznym. Urząd Miasta Lubartów oferuje stabilność zatrudnienia na pełen etat oraz możliwość pracy nad regionalnymi projektami i inicjatywami.

Nie przegap tej unikalnej okazji zawodowej i dołącz do zespołu Urzędu Miasta Lubartów. Składanie zgłoszeń jest już możliwe, dlatego nie czekaj dłużej i zgłoś swoje zainteresowanie jak najszybciej!

The job opening for an inspector in the Department of Real Estate, Spatial Planning and Construction at the City of Lubartów is a great opportunity for individuals with a higher master’s degree in spatial planning, geodesy, architecture, or real estate. The position requires specific expertise in these fields to carry out various important tasks.

One of the responsibilities of the new inspector will be participating in the development of the general plan for the Lubartów municipality. This entails working on the planning and strategic development of the city. Additionally, the inspector will handle matters related to the management of municipal real estate assets, such as the sale of residential properties owned by the municipality, granting perpetual usufruct rights, and transforming perpetual usufruct into ownership rights. Moreover, the inspector will be responsible for registering landed properties acquired by the municipality for the purpose of constructing public roads.

Interested individuals can submit their applications no later than July 15th. This job offer is particularly attractive for those with educational backgrounds related to spatial planning and real estate who wish to pursue a career in the public sector. The City of Lubartów offers stable full-time employment and the opportunity to work on regional projects and initiatives.

Do not miss out on this unique professional opportunity and join the team at the City of Lubartów. Applications are already being accepted, so do not hesitate and submit your interest as soon as possible!

For more information, you can visit the official website of the City of Lubartów here.