nowe dane GUS pokazują, że ceny lokali mieszkalnych w 2023 roku wzrosły o 8,8 procent w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. To oznacza, że rynek nieruchomości nadal rozwija się i staje się coraz bardziej atrakcyjny dla kupujących. Warto zauważyć, że większy wzrost cen wystąpił na rynku pierwotnym, gdzie ceny wzrosły o 10,5 procent, podczas gdy na rynku wtórnym wzrost wyniósł 7,3 procent.

Jest to dobra wiadomość dla osób, które posiadają nieruchomości i planują sprzedaż, ponieważ wzrost cen oznacza większe zyski. Jednak dla potencjalnych nabywców może to być nieco trudniejsza sytuacja, ponieważ będą musieli płacić więcej za nieruchomość, którą chcą kupić.

Warto również zwrócić uwagę na długoterminowy wzrost cen mieszkań. Od 2015 roku ceny mieszkań wzrosły o aż 79,8 procent. To znaczny wzrost, który pokazuje, że inwestowanie w nieruchomości może być opłacalne i przynoszące duże zyski.

Mimo że liczba transakcji sprzedaży nieruchomości w ubiegłym roku spadła o 3,8 procent w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego, to wzrost cen pokazuje, że rynek nadal jest stabilny i atrakcyjny dla inwestorów.

Podsumowując, nowe dane GUS potwierdzają, że ceny lokali mieszkalnych nadal rosną, co jest dobrą wiadomością dla właścicieli nieruchomości, ale może stanowić wyzwanie dla potencjalnych nabywców. Jednak długoterminowy wzrost cen pokazuje, że inwestowanie w nieruchomości może przynieść wartościowe rezultaty.

According to the latest data from GUS (Central Statistical Office), residential property prices in 2023 have increased by 8.8 percent compared to the previous year. This indicates that the real estate market is still growing and becoming increasingly attractive for buyers. It is worth noting that the primary market experienced a higher price growth, with prices increasing by 10.5 percent, while the secondary market saw a growth of 7.3 percent.

This is good news for individuals who own properties and are planning to sell, as the price growth means higher profits. However, for potential buyers, this may pose a slightly more challenging situation as they will have to pay more for the property they want to purchase.

It is also worth paying attention to the long-term increase in housing prices. Since 2015, property prices have risen by a significant 79.8 percent. This substantial growth shows that investing in real estate can be profitable and yield significant returns.

Despite the 3.8 percent decrease in the number of property sales transactions compared to the previous year, the price growth indicates that the market is still stable and attractive for investors.

In summary, the new data from GUS confirms that residential property prices continue to rise, which is good news for property owners, but it may present a challenge for potential buyers. However, the long-term price growth demonstrates that investing in real estate can yield valuable results.

