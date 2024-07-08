Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowe, modernistyczne mieszkania z ogólnodostępną przestrzenią rekreacyjną na Żoliborzu

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 8 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wzdłuż ulicy Mickiewicza w Warszawie powstanie nowy, 6-kondygnacyjny budynek w stylu żoliborskiego modernizmu z ponad 60 mieszkaniami. Obiekt zostanie wyposażony w liczne usługi na parterze oraz podziemny garaż. Jednak największą nowością będzie ogromna, ogólnodostępna przestrzeń rekreacyjna, która zastąpi obecnie zabetonowany plac.

Nowy budynek, w kształcie litery L z zaokrąglonymi narożnikami, będzie stanowił nie tylko estetyczne uzupełnienie tej części Żoliborza, ale także zapewni nową przestrzeń dla mieszkańców oraz lokalnej społeczności. Na przestrzeni ponad 1300 mkw. powstanie urządzony skwer z licznymi zielenią, placem zabaw, przestrzenią wypoczynkową i rekreacyjną.

Projekt został zatwierdzony przez miejskich planistów i radnych Warszawy, co umożliwi stworzenie harmonijnej i funkcjonalnej części dzielnicy. Zyskamy nowoczesne, stylowe mieszkania oraz brakujący fragment wielkomiejskiej pierzei. Dodatkowo, przestrzeń publiczna w tym rejonie Żoliborza zostanie wzbogacona i uporządkowana.

Jacek Zengteler, prezes Yareal – firmy odpowiedzialnej za inwestycję, zapowiedział, że nowe mieszkania będą dostępne dla szerokiej grupy nabywców, a budynek będzie łączył minimalizm i styl żoliborskiego modernizmu. Warto również wspomnieć, że inwestor przeznaczył 2,5 miliona złotych na cele oświatowe, mając na uwadze bliskie sąsiedztwo szkoły.

Procedura związana z realizacją tej inwestycji została przeprowadzona zgodnie z wymogami specustawy mieszkaniowej. Inwestor przeprowadził liczne uzgodnienia z instytucjami miejskimi oraz przedstawicielami lokalnej społeczności. Obecnie trwają negocjacje z miastem w sprawie szczegółów inwestycji, a planowany termin uruchomienia to druga połowa 2025 roku.

Jeśli masz jakiekolwiek pytania dotyczące tej inwestycji lub chciałbyś podzielić się informacjami o nowych inwestycjach w Warszawie, skontaktuj się z nami za pośrednictwem Facebooka lub napisz na adres [email protected]. Jesteśmy zawsze gotowi, aby dostarczyć Ci najnowsze i najciekawsze informacje związane z rozwojem stolicy.

The new building being constructed along Mickiewicza Street in Warsaw will consist of six floors and over 60 apartments. The design of the building will follow the style of Żoliborz modernism, with rounded corners, and will include various services on the ground floor as well as an underground garage. The most notable feature of the building will be the large, publicly accessible recreational space that will replace the currently paved area.

Spanning over 1300 square meters, this newly created area will include a landscaped square with plenty of greenery, a playground, as well as leisure and recreational spaces. Not only will the new building be an aesthetically pleasing addition to this part of Żoliborz, but it will also provide a new communal space for residents and the local community.

The project has been approved by city planners and councilors, ensuring the creation of a harmonious and functional part of the district. It will offer modern and stylish apartments and complete a missing piece of the cityscape. Moreover, the public space in this area of Żoliborz will be enriched and organized.

The president of Yareal, the company responsible for this investment, Jacek Zengteler, has announced that the new apartments will be available to a wide range of buyers and that the building will combine minimalism with the style of Żoliborz modernism. It is also worth mentioning that the investor has allocated 2.5 million PLN for educational purposes, considering the proximity to a school.

The procedure related to the implementation of this investment has been carried out in accordance with the requirements of the specialized housing act. The investor has conducted numerous consultations with municipal institutions and representatives of the local community. Currently, negotiations are underway with the city regarding the details of the investment, and the planned launch is set for the second half of 2025.

If you have any questions regarding this investment or would like to share information about new investments in Warsaw, please contact us via Facebook or email us at [email protected]. We are always ready to provide you with the latest and most interesting information concerning the development of the capital city.