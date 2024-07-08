Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowoczesne rozwiązania technologiczne dla użytkowników budynków

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 8 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Budynki współczesne muszą nie tylko spełniać standardy ekologiczne, ale także sprostać rosnącym wymaganiom w zakresie technologii. Certyfikaty technologiczne są zatem niezbędnym czynnikiem konkurencyjności dla nowoczesnych biur i inwestycji.

The Form, biurowiec zlokalizowany na warszawskiej Woli, otrzymał platynowe certyfikaty WiredScore i SmartScore, które świadczą o najwyższym poziomie zaawansowania technologicznego.

Właściciele i najemcy The Form będą mieli dostęp do wielu innowacyjnych rozwiązań. Aplikacja mobilna pozwoli nie tylko na kontrolę dostępu do budynku, ale także na monitorowanie jakości powietrza w środku i na zewnątrz, sterowanie oświetleniem i temperaturą w pomieszczeniach oraz zamawianie posiłków.

Ponadto, administratorzy będą mieli dostęp do danych dotyczących wykorzystania przestrzeni biurowej, parkingu oraz zużycia mediów. Takie informacje są nie tylko przydatne dla raportowania ESG, ale również mogą wpływać na optymalizację zarządzania i planowania.

Dodatkowo, The Form posiada certyfikaty LEED (środowiskowy) i WELL (do dobrostanu użytkowników), co świadczy o dbałości o ekologię i komfort pracowników. Budynek będzie wykorzystywał 100% energii pochodzącej z odnawialnych źródeł, a na dachu zostanie zamontowana instalacja fotowoltaiczna.

Nowoczesne technologie oraz innowacyjne rozwiązania zapewniają użytkownikom The Form komfort, efektywność oraz bezpieczeństwo. Certyfikaty WiredScore i SmartScore potwierdzają najwyższą jakość i standardy technologiczne tego biurowca.

The Form, a modern office building located in Warsaw’s Wola district, has been awarded platinum certifications from WiredScore and SmartScore, indicating the highest level of technological advancement. These technological certifications are essential for ensuring competitiveness in the modern office and investment industry.

Owners and tenants of The Form will have access to numerous innovative solutions. A mobile application will not only allow for access control to the building but also enable monitoring of air quality inside and outside the building, control of lighting and temperature in the rooms, and even the ability to order meals.

Additionally, administrators will have access to data regarding the utilization of office space, parking, and energy consumption. Such information is not only useful for ESG reporting but can also contribute to management optimization and planning.

Furthermore, The Form holds LEED (environmental) and WELL (user well-being) certifications, demonstrating its commitment to both ecology and employee comfort. The building will utilize 100% renewable energy, and a photovoltaic installation will be installed on the roof.

With its modern technologies and innovative solutions, The Form provides users with comfort, efficiency, and security. The WiredScore and SmartScore certifications confirm the highest quality and technological standards of this office building.

For more information about the WiredScore certification, visit their website at wiredscore.com.

To learn more about the SmartScore certification, please visit smartscore.certified.smartbuildings.com.

You can also find additional information about LEED certification on the U.S. Green Building Council’s website at usgbc.org/leed.

For more about WELL certification, visit the International WELL Building Institute’s website at wellcertified.com.