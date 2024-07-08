Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nowoczesny budynek w miejscu starego biurowca na Żoliborzu

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 8 lipca, 2024

Budynek przy ul. ul. Mickiewicza 63 w Warszawie zostanie zastąpiony przez nowoczesną inwestycję. Firma Yareal planuje w tym miejscu wybudowanie ponad 60 mieszkań oraz usług na parterze budynku. Decyzję o realizacji projektu podjęła Rada Warszawy, a inwestycja została zatwierdzona przez odpowiednie miejskie instytucje.

Według reprezentantów Yareala, nowy budynek będzie miał kształt litery L i składać się z czterech do sześciu kondygnacji. Jego architektura nawiązywać będzie do żoliborskiego modernizmu, co ma przynieść nową estetykę i nowoczesność w tym rejonie. Obecnie na miejscu przyszłej inwestycji znajduje się stary biurowiec z lat 80., który zastąpi nowa, bardziej funkcjonalna i nowoczesna budowla.

Dodatkowo, deweloper planuje stworzenie ogólnodostępnego terenu do rekreacji o powierzchni ponad 1,3 tys. mkw. Będzie to miejsce, gdzie mieszkańcy będą mogli odpocząć i spędzać wolny czas na świeżym powietrzu. Nowa inwestycja ma przyczynić się do poprawy otoczenia i stworzyć przyjazną przestrzeń dla lokalnej społeczności.

Projekt budowlany został poprzedzony dialogiem z przedstawicielami społeczności lokalnej, aby uwzględnić ich opinie i potrzeby. Dzięki temu inwestycja ma szansę spełniać oczekiwania mieszkańców i wpływać pozytywnie na miejskie środowisko.

Przyszły budynek przy ul. ul. Mickiewicza 63 to dowód na to, że nawet stare, wysłużone obiekty mogą ustąpić miejsca nowoczesnym inwestycjom, przynoszącym korzyści dla mieszkańców i poprawiającym estetykę miasta.

The construction industry in Warsaw is experiencing a period of growth and development, as indicated by the plans for a new modern building at ul. Mickiewicza 63. The project, led by Yareal, involves the construction of over 60 residential units and commercial spaces on the ground floor of the building. This decision was approved by the Warsaw City Council and has been endorsed by relevant municipal institutions.

Representatives from Yareal have stated that the new building will have an L-shape and consist of four to six floors. Its architecture will draw inspiration from the modernist style of Żoliborz, aiming to bring a contemporary aesthetic to the area. The current site of the proposed development is occupied by an old office building from the 1980s, which will be replaced by a more functional and modern structure.

In addition to the residential and commercial spaces, the developer plans to create a public recreation area spanning over 1,300 square meters. This space will provide an opportunity for residents to relax and enjoy outdoor activities. The new investment aims to improve the surrounding environment and create a welcoming space for the local community.

Prior to the construction project, Yareal engaged in a dialogue with representatives of the local community to consider their opinions and needs. By doing so, the investment is expected to meet the expectations of residents and have a positive impact on the urban environment.

The future building at ul. Mickiewicza 63 serves as evidence that even old, worn-out properties can be replaced by modern developments that benefit residents and improve the city’s aesthetics.

