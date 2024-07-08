Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Pat w sądzie trwa od ponad siedemnastu lat

8 lipca, 2024

Grupa działkowców w Goleniowie stoi przed kuriozalną sytuacją, która trwa już ponad siedemnaście lat. Kupili tereny rolne od Agencji Nieruchomości Rolnych, jednak okazało się, że nie otrzymali konkretnych działek, a jedynie udziały w jednym dużym polu. Aktów własności nie mają do dzisiaj. Sprawa trafiła do sądu, który już trzeci raz zajmuje się tym przypadkiem.

Prawnicy i działkowcy jednogłośnie wskazują na błąd popełniony przez Agencję Rolną na samym początku. Agencja sprzedała działki w formie współwłasności, nie wspominając o tym przy zakupie. Geodeta przybyły na teren w przeszłości wykonał podział działek, ale bez zawarcia tego w aktach własności. Kupujący byli pewni, że nabywają konkretną całość, a nie udziały w wielkim polu.

Przez lata działkowcy nie mogą nic zrobić na swoich zakupionych działkach, gdyż nie ma jeszcze ostatecznego podziału terenu. Dlatego sprawa znalazła się w sądzie z wnioskiem o zniesienie współwłasności i podział terenu. Jednak postępowanie trwa tak długo z powodu licznych uczestników, konieczności zawieszania go przy zgonach i nieobecności części zainteresowanych, jak również częstych nowych wniosków i zastrzeżeń do opinii sądowych, składanych przez urzędników.

Działkowcy są zrozpaczeni, gdyż nie mogą korzystać z terenów, które kupili. Nie mogą nawet podciągnąć wody, muszą korzystać z własnych studni i pomp. Wiele osób straciło cierpliwość i przestało dbać o swoje działki. Mówią, że więcej jest problemów niż przyjemności. Sprawa ciągnie się latami, a decyzje sądu wciąż nie zapadły. Działkowcy czekają na konkretną decyzję, która pozwoli im korzystać z nabytego terenu.

The situation discussed in the article highlights a peculiar case faced by a group of landowners in Goleniów, Poland. They purchased agricultural land from the Agricultural Property Agency (Agencja Nieruchomości Rolnych), but instead of receiving specific plots, they were given shares in one large field. Furthermore, they have yet to receive any ownership deeds. This issue has now been brought before the court, which is handling the case for the third time.

Lawyers and landowners unanimously point out a mistake made by the Agricultural Property Agency right from the start. The agency sold the land as shares of co-ownership without disclosing this information during the purchase. A surveyor who visited the area in the past divided the land into plots but failed to document this division in the ownership deeds. The buyers were under the impression that they were acquiring specific plots, not shares in a large field.

Over the years, the landowners have been unable to do anything with the land they bought due to the lack of a final division of the area. Consequently, the matter has ended up in court with a request to terminate the co-ownership and divide the land. However, the proceedings have been dragging on for a long time due to numerous participants, suspensions caused by deaths and absences of interested parties, as well as frequent new applications and objections to court opinions submitted by officials.

The landowners are distraught as they cannot utilize the land they purchased. They are unable to even connect to a water supply and have to rely on their own wells and pumps. Many individuals have lost patience and stopped taking care of their plots. They argue that there are more problems than pleasures associated with the situation. The case has been ongoing for years without a definite resolution from the court. The landowners are eagerly awaiting a concrete decision that will allow them to use the acquired land.

Industry Overview: The agricultural property industry in Poland plays a vital role in the country’s economy. With a significant portion of the population engaged in agricultural activities, the demand for land for farming purposes is consistently high. The industry relies on the Agricultural Property Agency, which is responsible for managing and selling agricultural land owned by the state.

Market Forecasts: The market forecast for agricultural land in Poland shows a steady demand in the coming years. As the population grows and farming activities continue to expand, there will be an ongoing need for accessible and productive land. However, factors such as legal issues, like the one discussed in the article, can hinder the market’s potential growth.

Issues Related to the Industry: The case described in the article sheds light on the challenges faced by landowners in the agricultural property industry. Issues such as improper division of land, lack of clear ownership documentation, and delays in legal proceedings can create significant setbacks for those looking to make use of their land. These challenges can lead to frustration, financial losses, and hampered development of the agricultural sector.

