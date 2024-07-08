Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rozpoczyna się budowa ekskluzywnego apartamentowca Willa Papiernia

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 8 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Budowa ekskluzywnego apartamentowca o nazwie Willa Papiernia w osiedlu Mirków w Konstancinie-Jeziornym jest już w pełnym toku. Budynek, który stanowi połączenie luksusu i kameralności, powstaje na zabytkowym terenie dawnej Królewskiej Papierni. Projekt inwestycji został opracowany przez Studio Autorskie „Puch”, a realizację powierzono firmom REVI Kompania Deweloperska oraz Europlanning Group przy współpracy z Droma Construction.

Kierownik budowy z ramienia Droma Construction, Przemysław Klata, informuje, że prace postępują zgodnie z planem. Obecnie trwają roboty murowe ścianek działowych na wszystkich kondygnacjach. Najbardziej wymagającą częścią zadania będzie precyzyjne układanie płytek klinkierowych na elewacji, której przygotowania już się rozpoczęły.

Willa Papiernia powstaje w historycznej części Konstancina-Jeziornego, po kilkuletnich konsultacjach z służbami konserwacji zabytków. Projekt oddaje ducha epoki, z dbałością o detale zarówno na elewacji, jak i we wnętrzach. Mariusz Sawoniewski, prezes spółki inwestorskiej, podkreśla, że Willa Papiernia jest unikatowym projektem dla wymagających klientów, którzy doceniają tradycję architektoniczną.

W ramach prac nad projektem, zatrudniono trzy różne zespoły architektów, którzy odpowiedzialni są za architekturę Willi Papierni, jej części wspólnych oraz poszczególnych apartamentów. Magdalena Barszcz, architekt wnętrz ze Studia Projektowania Wnętrz MBDesign, podkreśla ogromny potencjał inwestycji Willa Papiernia, łącząc styl architektoniczny z przełomu XIX i XX wieku z nowoczesnymi technologiami budowlanymi.

Willa Papiernia jest doskonałym połączeniem elegancji i historii. Emiliana Woncisz, architekt wnętrz z pracowni PDV Architekci, nadaje wnętrzom nastrojowy charakter, nawiązujący do warszawskiej architektury z początku XX wieku.

Local Składa się, że infrastruktura w Konstancinie-Jeziornym jest bogata. Nieopodal Willi Papiernia znajdują się Centrum Handlowe Stara Papiernia, Gminny Żłobek nr 1, Tęczowe Przedszkole, American School of Warsaw oraz wiele innych punktów usługowych i ośrodków ochrony zdrowia. W rejonie można również korzystać z wielu obiektów rekreacyjnych, takich jak Park Zdrojowy im. hrabiego Witolda Skórzewskiego, Klub Sportowy Konstancin oraz Stajnia Prado.

Stan surowy zamknięty inwestycji zostanie osiągnięty we wrześniu tego roku, a oddanie Willi Papiernia do użytku planowane jest na pierwszy kwartał przyszłego roku.

The construction of the exclusive apartment building named Willa Papiernia in the Mirków neighborhood of Konstancin-Jeziorna is well underway. The building, which combines luxury and intimacy, is being built on the historic site of the former Royal Paper Mill. The investment project was developed by the „Puch” Author Studio, and the implementation was entrusted to REVI Kompania Deweloperska and Europlanning Group in cooperation with Droma Construction.

Przemysław Klata, the site manager from Droma Construction, reports that the work is progressing according to plan. Currently, masonry work is being carried out on partition walls on all floors. The most demanding part of the task will be the precise laying of clinker tiles on the facade, for which preparations have already begun.

Willa Papiernia is being built in the historic part of Konstancin-Jeziorna, following several years of consultations with heritage conservation services. The project captures the spirit of the era, with attention to detail both on the facade and in the interior. Mariusz Sawoniewski, the president of the investment company, emphasizes that Willa Papiernia is a unique project for demanding clients who appreciate architectural tradition.

As part of the project, three different teams of architects have been employed, each responsible for the architecture of Willa Papiernia, its common areas, and individual apartments. Magdalena Barszcz, an interior architect from MBDesign Interior Design Studio, highlights the immense potential of the Willa Papiernia investment, combining architectural style from the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries with modern construction technologies.

Willa Papiernia is a perfect combination of elegance and history. Emiliana Woncisz, an interior architect from PDV Architekci, gives the interiors an atmospheric character, reminiscent of Warsaw’s early 20th-century architecture.

The Konstancin-Jeziorna area has a rich infrastructure. Near Willa Papiernia, there is the Stara Papiernia Shopping Center, Gminny Żłobek no. 1, Tęczowe Przedszkole, American School of Warsaw, and many other service points and healthcare centers. The area also offers many recreational facilities, such as the Count Witold Skórzewski Spa Park, Konstancin Sports Club, and the Prado Stables.

The completion of the closed-shell construction is planned for September of this year, and the handover of Willa Papiernia for use is scheduled for the first quarter of next year.