Stabilizacja cen mieszkań na polskim rynku wtórnym

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 8 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Wyszła nowa analiza dotycząca trendów cenowych na polskim rynku nieruchomości. Według raportu, czerwiec tego roku przyniósł niewielki spadek średniej ceny metra kwadratowego mieszkań na rynku wtórnym w Warszawie o 1 procent. Jednakże, nie tylko stolica, ale również inne metropolie w kraju wykazują objawy stabilizacji cenowej.

W ostatnich miesiącach obserwowany jest wzrost liczby dostępnych ofert mieszkań na rynku wtórnym, co może mieć wpływ na spadek cen. Dane z Unirepo.pl, które monitorują 52 największe portale ogłoszeniowe, pokazują, że od grudnia ubiegłego roku liczba unikalnych ofert mieszkań wzrosła o ponad 18 procent, osiągając około 145,5 tysiąca na koniec maja.

Podczas gdy sprzedaż używanych mieszkań spadła po wygaśnięciu programu wsparcia kredytobiorców „Bezpieczny Kredyt 2 proc.”, eksperci z GetHome.pl sugerują, że to nie oznacza zapaści na rynku. W rzeczywistości, większa liczba ofert mieszkań wprowadzonych na rynek może być przyczyną niższego zainteresowania ze strony kupujących.

Raport podkreśla, że sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości różni się między poszczególnymi miastami. W maju ceny metra kwadratowego mieszkań utrzymały się na stabilnym poziomie w Krakowie, Poznaniu, Trójmieście i Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej Metropolii, podczas gdy w Łodzi, Warszawie i Wrocławiu odnotowano wzrost cen. Natomiast w czerwcu ceny mieszkań w Łodzi, Krakowie, Warszawie i Trójmieście wykazywały tendencję spadkową.

Największy wzrost cen mieszkań z drugiej ręki odnotowano w Górnośląsko-Zagłębiowskiej Metropolii, gdzie koszt za metr kwadratowy lokalu wzrósł o ponad 9 procent od początku roku. Łódź i Warszawa również wykazały wzrost cen o około 7 procent. Natomiast Trójmiasto i Poznań odnotowały najmniejsze zmiany cenowe.

Ważne jest również zauważenie, że średnia cena metra kwadratowego mieszkań na rynku wtórnym jest wyższa niż na rynku pierwotnym w Warszawie, Krakowie, Wrocławiu i Trójmieście. Wynika to z różnic w jakości i lokalizacji nieruchomości.

Wnioskiem z raportu jest stwierdzenie, że po okresie wzrostu cen nieruchomości, na polskim rynku wtórnym obserwujemy obecnie stabilizację cenową. Sytuacja na rynku nieruchomości nadal jest jednak zróżnicowana i zależy od konkretnego miasta i jego specyfiki.

The real estate industry in Poland is currently experiencing a stabilization in prices, according to a new analysis of market trends. The report highlights that while there was a slight 1% decrease in the average price per square meter of apartments in the secondary market in Warsaw in June, other major cities in the country also show signs of price stability.

In recent months, there has been an increase in the number of available apartment listings in the secondary market, which may be impacting the decrease in prices. Data from Unirepo.pl, a website that monitors 52 major real estate portals, shows that the number of unique apartment listings has increased by over 18% since December of last year, reaching around 145,500 by the end of May.

Although the sales of used apartments have declined after the expiration of the „Safe Credit 2%” program, experts from GetHome.pl suggest that this does not mean a collapse in the market. In fact, the higher number of listings introduced into the market may be causing lower interest from buyers.

The report emphasizes that the real estate market situation varies between different cities. In May, the prices per square meter of apartments remained stable in Krakow, Poznan, Tricity, and the Upper Silesian-Zaglebie Metropolis, while an increase in prices was observed in Lodz, Warsaw, and Wroclaw. However, in June, prices for apartments in Lodz, Krakow, Warsaw, and Tricity showed a downward trend.

The largest increase in prices for second-hand apartments was recorded in the Upper Silesian-Zaglebie Metropolis, where the cost per square meter of a property increased by over 9% since the beginning of the year. Lodz and Warsaw also experienced increases of approximately 7%. On the other hand, Tricity and Poznan had the smallest price changes.

It is important to note that the average price per square meter for apartments in the secondary market is higher than in the primary market in Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, and Tricity. This is due to differences in quality and location of the properties.

In conclusion, the report suggests that after a period of rising property prices, the Polish secondary market is currently experiencing price stabilization. However, the real estate market situation still varies and depends on the specific city and its characteristics.