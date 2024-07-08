Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Ustronie Wilanów – nowoczesna inwestycja w południowej Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 8 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ustronie Wilanów to nowa inwestycja dewelopera SGI, która przemieni południową dzielnicę Warszawy. Projekt ten skupia się na minimalizmie i nowoczesnych technologiach, tworząc kameralne miejsce o wysokiej jakości wykonania i wyjątkowym designie.

Osiedle Ustronie Wilanów jest zlokalizowane przy ulicy Bruzdowej i składa się z 20 bliźniaczych domów. Charakteryzuje się przestronnymi ogrodami i spadzistymi dachami z dużymi lukarnami, które harmonijnie wpisują się w okoliczny krajobraz. Elewacje utrzymane są w stonowanych odcieniach beżu, ciepłej bieli i jasnej szarości, nadając otoczeniu spokój i równowagę. Duże przeszklenia zapewniają doskonałe doświetlenie wnętrz oraz dodają budynkom lekkości i nowoczesności.

Wnętrza domów w Ustroniu Wilanów zostały starannie zaprojektowane, aby spełnić oczekiwania współczesnych mieszkańców. Panoramiczne okna wpuszczają obfitość naturalnego światła, tworząc jasne i przytulne przestrzenie. Prosta bryła budynków umożliwia elastyczne aranżacje wnętrz, a stosowanie wysokiej jakości materiałów wykończeniowych gwarantuje trwałość i estetykę na lata. Minimalistyczny design wnętrz skupia się na prostych formach, neutralnej kolorystyce oraz funkcjonalności.

Domy w Ustroniu Wilanów będą wyposażone w zaawansowane technologicznie rozwiązania, takie jak system rekuperacji, ogrzewanie podłogowe, instalacje fotowoltaiczne i klimatyzację. Dzięki systemowi automatyki domowej KNX, mieszkańcy będą mogli łatwo zarządzać kluczowymi funkcjami domu, takimi jak ogrzewanie, wentylacja i żaluzje. System Smart Home KNX oferuje szerokie możliwości personalizacji, umożliwiając dostosowanie wyglądu elementów systemu do preferencji estetycznych i funkcjonalnych użytkowników. Zapewniono również poczucie bezpieczeństwa, dzięki żaluzjom zewnętrznym, monitoringu i systemowi alarmowemu.

Ustronie Wilanów to unikalna inwestycja, która wnosi nowoczesność i wysoką jakość wykonania do południowej Warszawy. Jeśli jesteś świadkiem wydarzenia w Warszawie lub chcesz podzielić się informacjami na temat nowych inwestycji, skontaktuj się z nami przez Facebooka lub napisz na adres [email protected].

Ustronie Wilanów is a new development project by SGI that will transform the southern district of Warsaw. This project focuses on minimalism and modern technologies, creating a small-scale place with high-quality execution and unique design.

The Ustronie Wilanów settlement is located on Bruzdowa Street and consists of 20 twin houses. It is characterized by spacious gardens and sloping roofs with large dormer windows that harmoniously blend into the surrounding landscape. The facades are kept in subdued shades of beige, warm white, and light gray, giving the surroundings a sense of peace and balance. Large windows ensure excellent illumination of the interiors and add lightness and modernity to the buildings.

The interiors of the houses in Ustronie Wilanów have been carefully designed to meet the expectations of modern residents. Panoramic windows allow abundant natural light, creating bright and cozy spaces. The simple shape of the buildings allows for flexible interior arrangements, while the use of high-quality finishing materials guarantees durability and aesthetics for years to come. The minimalist interior design focuses on simple forms, neutral colors, and functionality.

The houses in Ustronie Wilanów will be equipped with technologically advanced solutions such as a recuperation system, underfloor heating, photovoltaic installations, and air conditioning. Thanks to the KNX home automation system, residents will be able to easily manage key functions of the house, such as heating, ventilation, and blinds. The KNX Smart Home system offers a wide range of customization options, allowing for the adaptation of the system’s elements to the aesthetic and functional preferences of the users. Safety is also ensured with external blinds, monitoring, and alarm systems.

Ustronie Wilanów is a unique investment that brings modernity and high-quality execution to southern Warsaw. If you have witnessed an event in Warsaw or would like to share information about new investments, please contact us via Facebook or write to us at [email protected].

