Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wartość domu wyceniona na 1 milion dolarów, ale to tylko pomyłka

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 8 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Darryl Lloyd, mieszkający w niezarejestrowanej społeczności pod Chicago, otrzymał niedawno rachunek za podatki od nieruchomości w wysokości ponad 30 000 dolarów. Jednak wartość jego domu, który zakupił w 2006 roku, wynosi według niego nieco ponad 180 000 dolarów. Urzędnicy podatkowi hrabstwa Cook oszacowali jednak, że nieruchomość jest warta aż 1 milion dolarów.

Ten skokowy wzrost podatku był dla Lloyda szokiem. Zdaniem właściciela, dom nie jest warty tyle pieniędzy, jak sugeruje wycena. Bezradny i zaniepokojony perspektywą wyrzucenia z domu, Llyod postanowił zawalczyć. Niestety, jego wizyta w biurze ds. wycen podatkowych nie przyniosła oczekiwanych rezultatów.

Kiedy lokalna stacja telewizyjna skontaktowała się z biurem skarbowym w sprawie przypadku Lloyda, urzędnicy przyznali się do błędu. Okazało się, że niewłaściwe pozwolenie dotyczyło nieruchomości, co skutkowało przeszacowaniem jej wartości. Obiecano, że zostanie wysłany poprawiony rachunek podatkowy.

Nie jest to jednak odosobniony przypadek. W analizie biura skarbnika powiatu Cook odkryto, że rzeczoznawca majątkowy błędnie oszacował wartość wielu nieruchomości na południowych przedmieściach Chicago. Błędy te dotyczyły nieruchomości położonych na większych działkach, których wartość była zawyżona.

Lloyd po otrzymaniu informacji o błędzie, oczekuje na certyfikat potwierdzający, że rachunek podatkowy zostanie skorygowany. Jednak sytuacja ta odzwierciedla problem, z jakim borykają się Amerykanie na różnych stanach. Wielu z nich musi sprzedawać swoje domy, ponieważ coraz wyższe podatki od nieruchomości stają się nie do zniesienia.

The case of Darryl Lloyd, who received a property tax bill amounting to over $30,000, highlights the issues associated with property taxation in the United States. Lloyd, a resident of an unincorporated community near Chicago, purchased his home in 2006 for just over $180,000. However, county tax officials estimated the value of his property to be a staggering $1 million.

This significant increase in taxes came as a shock to Lloyd, who firmly believes that his home is not worth as much as the assessment suggests. Concerned about the prospect of being evicted from his home, Lloyd decided to fight back. Unfortunately, his visit to the tax assessment office did not yield the desired results.

When a local television station contacted the county treasurer’s office regarding Lloyd’s case, officials admitted to the error. It turned out that an improper permit had been applied to the property, resulting in an overestimation of its value. A promise was made to send Lloyd a corrected tax bill.

However, Lloyd’s case is not an isolated incident. An analysis conducted by the Cook County treasurer’s office revealed that a property appraiser had incorrectly assessed the value of numerous properties in the southern suburbs of Chicago. These errors predominantly affected properties situated on larger parcels of land, resulting in inflated valuations.

After receiving confirmation of the error, Lloyd now awaits a certificate indicating that his tax bill will be adjusted accordingly. Nevertheless, this situation reflects a broader issue faced by Americans in various states. Many individuals find themselves compelled to sell their homes due to increasingly burdensome property taxes.

The real estate and property taxation industry in the United States is vast and constantly evolving. It plays a crucial role in local and national economies, generating revenue for governments and funding public services. Market forecasts for the industry indicate continued growth, driven by factors such as population growth, new construction projects, and changing regulations.

However, challenges persist within the industry, including issues related to accurate property assessment and taxation. As cases like Lloyd’s demonstrate, mistakes in evaluating property values can have significant financial implications for homeowners. These errors can also contribute to housing affordability issues, especially in areas where property taxes are substantively high.

To address these challenges, various reforms have been proposed or implemented in different states. Some policymakers advocate for establishing a fair and transparent property assessment process, ensuring that valuations accurately reflect market realities. Additionally, there have been calls for greater transparency and accountability within tax assessment offices to prevent errors like the one that affected Lloyd.

Overall, the property taxation industry in the United States faces ongoing issues related to accurate assessment, fair taxation, and the financial burdens placed on homeowners. Continued efforts to improve the assessment process and address discrepancies will be instrumental in promoting a fair and sustainable property taxation system that supports homeowners and contributes to the overall well-being of communities.