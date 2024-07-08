Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wykaz nieruchomości przeznaczonych do wydzierżawienia – Informacja Wójta Gminy Tczew

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 8 lipca, 2024

Wójt Gminy Tczew zgodnie z art. 35 ustawy z dnia 21 sierpnia 1997 o gospodarce nieruchomościami (t.j. Dz.U. z 2023 poz. 344 ze zmianami) ogłasza wykaz nieruchomości przeznaczonych do wydzierżawienia. W trosce o rozwój lokalnej społeczności i gospodarki, Gmina Tczew podjęła decyzję o udostępnieniu tych nieruchomości dla zainteresowanych podmiotów.

Wykaz nieruchomości, który został umieszczony na tablicy ogłoszeń przy ulicy Lecha 12 w Tczewie, będzie dostępny przez okres 21 dni. Jest to doskonała okazja dla osób, które poszukują możliwości rozpoczęcia własnej działalności lub dalszego rozwoju swojego przedsiębiorstwa.

To ważne wydarzenie nie tylko dla lokalnych mieszkańców, ale także dla biznesu w całej Polsce. Przebiegający proces wydzierżawienia nieruchomości daje niesamowite możliwości do rozwoju różnorodnych branż. Przeznaczone nieruchomości mogą znaleźć zastosowanie zarówno w sektorze handlowym, jak i usługowym, a także w dziedzinie przemysłu czy rolnictwa.

Działanie Gminy Tczew wpisuje się w globalny trend wspierania lokalnej sfery gospodarczej. Wykorzystanie dostępnych zasobów nieruchomości jest nie tylko korzystne dla przedsiębiorców, ale także przyczynia się do wzrostu zatrudnienia i stymulacji ekonomicznej w regionie.

Zachęcamy wszystkich zainteresowanych do zapoznania się z wykazem nieruchomości i wzięcia udziału w procesie wydzierżawienia. To doskonała okazja, by zainwestować w przyszłość i przyczynić się do rozwoju lokalnego biznesu.

