Bezdomność i jej wpływ na rynek nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 9 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Niedawno Sąd Najwyższy w USA wydał wyrok dotyczący zakazu stawiania obozowisk w publicznych parkach i na ulicach, który będzie miał wpływ na praktykę prawną dotyczącą nieruchomości. Jedna z miejscowości, Grants Pass, stała się przypadkowo centralnym punktem tej batalii prawnej.

Grants Pass, zlokalizowane w stanie Oregon, jak wiele innych miast na zachodnim wybrzeżu, boryka się z rosnącym problemem bezdomności. Obozowiska bezdomnych rosły jak grzyby po deszczu w parkach, na parkingach i chodnikach. Jednak nie chodzi tylko o samą obecność bezdomnych, ale przede wszystkim o styl życia, którym często się kierują.

W niektórych przypadkach grupa bezdomnych świadomie odrzuca możliwość skorzystania z noclegowni lub programów wspierających bezdomnych, ponieważ wymagają one trzeźwości. Niemal wszyscy bezdomni w tym rejonie mają problemy z uzależnieniem od alkoholu lub narkotyków, co przyczynia się do rosnącej przestępczości i pogorszenia higieny ulic. W rezultacie miasteczko, które kiedyś było urokliwe, stało się miejscem, w którym ludzie obawiają się spacerować z powodu spotkania narkomana na głodzie lub zetknięcia się z pozostawionymi przez nich śmieciami i odchodami.

W odpowiedzi na ten problem, Grants Pass wprowadziło zakaz stawiania obozowisk w miejscach publicznych. Sąd Najwyższy orzekł, że ten zakaz nie narusza Konstytucji, a wyrok ten ma głęboki wpływ na rynek nieruchomości. Bezdomność, w szczególności niekontrolowany wzrost liczby bezdomnych, może prowadzić do destabilizacji wartości posesji w danym regionie. Kiedy obozowiska bezdomnych osiedlają się na stałe w okolicy, zwiększa się problem narkomanii i przestępczości. To powoduje konflikty między mieszkańcami, lokalnymi władzami a nielegalnymi lokatorami.

Decyzje władz lokalnych, które często opowiadają się po stronie bezdomnych, a nie mieszkańców, mogą prowadzić do eksodusu mieszkańców i lokalnych przedsiębiorców oraz ruiny budżetów władz. W rezultacie nieruchomości tracą na wartości, a piękne dzielnice mieszkalne oraz pracownicze i handlowe obszary stają się mniej atrakcyjne dla inwestorów.

