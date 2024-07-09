Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Nadmiar podaży a spadek sprzedaży lokali deweloperskich

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 9 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Nadmiar podaży a spadek sprzedaży lokali deweloperskich

Według najnowszych szacunków Otodom Analytics, w czerwcu deweloperzy sprzedali tylko 3,2 tysiąca lokali w siedmiu największych aglomeracjach. To o 1/3 mniej niż rok wcześniej, jednak o ponad 6% więcej niż w maju tego roku. Chociaż sprzedaż maleje, obserwuje się również wzrost podaży.

Marcin Krasoń, ekspert Otodom Analytics, tłumaczy ten wzrost podaży i spadek sprzedaży tym, że deweloperzy muszą się bardziej postarać, aby przyciągnąć klientów. W czerwcu zwiększyła się aktywność deweloperów, którzy organizowali więcej dni otwartych, wprowadzali promocje i zwiększali wydatki na marketing. Ponadto, wiele firm zdecydowało się na negocjowanie końcowej ceny ze swoimi klientami, co również wpłynęło na większe zainteresowanie.

Podczas drugiego kwartału tego roku deweloperzy znaleźli nabywców na 9,7 tysiąca lokali. To o 26% mniej niż w poprzednim roku i o 16% mniej niż w pierwszym kwartale bieżącego roku. Jest to również najniższy wynik od ostatniego kwartału 2022 roku.

Podaż nadal rośnie, a w czerwcu deweloperzy dodali do oferty 4,9 tysiąca lokali, co stanowi wzrost o 15% w porównaniu do maja. W trzecim kwartale z rzędu liczba nowych lokali przewyższała liczbę sprzedanych mieszkań. Na koniec czerwca w siedmiu miastach dostępnych było łącznie 49,8 tysiąca mieszkań, co stanowi wzrost o 6% w porównaniu do maja i o 31% więcej w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku. Od października ubiegłego roku oferta deweloperów stale rośnie. Pomimo tego, na początku 2023 roku zarówno popyt, jak i podaż ruszyły z niskich poziomów po kredytowym kryzysie z 2022 roku. Jednak odbudowa podaży zajmuje więcej czasu. W tym roku obserwuje się odwrócone tendencje, z malejącym popytem wraz z wygaśnięciem programu „Bezpieczny kredyt”, a produkcja rozwija się wolniej.

The real estate industry, specifically the market for developer properties, has been experiencing a decrease in sales despite an increase in supply. According to the latest estimates from Otodom Analytics, developers sold only 3,200 properties in the seven largest metropolitan areas in June. This represents a 33% decrease compared to the previous year, but a 6% increase compared to May of this year.

One of the reasons for this increase in supply and decrease in sales is the need for developers to exert more effort to attract customers. In June, developers increased their activity by organizing more open days, introducing promotions, and increasing marketing expenditures. Additionally, many companies have opted to negotiate the final price with their customers, which has also contributed to greater interest.

During the second quarter of this year, developers found buyers for 9,700 properties. This is a 26% decrease compared to the previous year and a 16% decrease compared to the first quarter of this year. It is also the lowest result since the last quarter of 2022.

Supply continues to grow, with developers adding 4,900 properties to the market in June. This represents a 15% increase compared to May. For the third consecutive quarter, the number of new properties has exceeded the number of sold properties. As of the end of June, there were a total of 49,800 properties available in the seven cities, a 6% increase compared to May and a 31% increase compared to the previous year.

Since October of last year, the supply offered by developers has been steadily increasing. However, both demand and supply started from low levels after the credit crisis of 2022. The recovery of supply is taking more time. This year, there has been a reversal of trends, with declining demand as the „Safe Credit” program expires, while production is developing at a slower pace.

For more information on the real estate industry and market forecasts, you can visit Otodom, the source of the article.