Nowy projekt deweloperski Speedwell w Warszawie

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 9 lipca, 2024

Rumuńsko-belgijski deweloper Speedwell Polska nabył działkę w Warszawie w celu realizacji swojego nowego projektu. Teren o powierzchni blisko 2,3 tys. mkw, który wcześniej należał do BPI Real Estate Poland i Acteeum Group, będzie miejscem budowy akademika.

Działka przy ulicy Obrzeżnej zmienia właścicieli już po raz trzeci. Pierwotnie, firma developerska 5th Avenue Holding planowała wybudować hotel na tym obszarze, a następnie drugi właściciel planował obiekt z mieszkaniami na wynajem.

Speedwell Polska planuje zrealizować swój pierwszy projekt PBSA (Purpose-Built Student Accommodation) na zakupionym terenie. Deweloper zakupił grunt wraz z gotowym projektem 13-kondygnacyjnego budynku.

Sprzedający przygotowali koncepcję oraz uzyskali pozwolenie na budowę, co umożliwi płynne rozpoczęcie inwestycji. Spółka Speedwell, wykorzystując swoje doświadczenie deweloperskie z rynku rumuńskiego, będzie kontynuować projekt, który przewiduje około 600 miejsc noclegowych oraz powierzchnię usługową na parterze – idealne miejsce na oryginalną kawiarnię.

Budynek będzie miał łącznie 14 kondygnacji, z których 13 będzie przeznaczonych dla mieszkańców. Planowane są liczne przestrzenie co-livingowe, takie jak kuchnia, pralnia, pokój gier, siłownia, sauna oraz sala co-workingowa dla osób pracujących zdalnie.

Prace budowlane mają rozpocząć się w pierwszym kwartale 2025 roku, z planowanym zakończeniem przed rozpoczęciem roku akademickiego 2026-2027. Jeśli jesteś zainteresowany takimi inwestycjami lub chciałbyś podzielić się informacjami o nowych projektach deweloperskich w Warszawie, skontaktuj się z nami przez Facebooka lub napisz na [email protected].

Speedwell Polska, a Romanian-Belgian developer, has acquired a plot of land in Warsaw to carry out its new project. The nearly 2,300 square meter site, previously owned by BPI Real Estate Poland and Acteeum Group, will be the location for the construction of a student dormitory.

The plot on Obrzeżna Street has changed owners for the third time. Initially, developer company 5th Avenue Holding planned to build a hotel in this area, and then the second owner planned a residential rental property.

Speedwell Polska intends to implement its first PBSA (Purpose-Built Student Accommodation) project on the purchased land. The developer has bought the land along with a ready-made design for a 13-story building.

The sellers have prepared the concept and obtained the construction permit, enabling a smooth start of the investment. Leveraging its development experience from the Romanian market, Speedwell will continue the project, which includes approximately 600 sleeping places and commercial space on the ground floor – an ideal location for an original café.

The building will have a total of 14 floors, with 13 designated for residents. Numerous co-living spaces are planned, such as a kitchen, laundry room, game room, gym, sauna, and a co-working space for remote workers.

Construction work is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025, with completion planned before the start of the 2026-2027 academic year. If you are interested in such investments or would like to share information about new development projects in Warsaw, please contact us via Facebook or write to [email protected].

