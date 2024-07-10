Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany w podatkach od nieruchomości budzą sprzeciw Konfederacji Lewiatan

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 10 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Konfederacja Lewiatan wyraziła swoje obawy dotyczące proponowanych zmian w podatkach i opłatach lokalnych, które ministerstwo finansów ma zamiar wprowadzić. Jednym z głównych elementów tego projektu jest nowa definicja budynku i budowli, która ma wpływ na opodatkowanie podatkiem od nieruchomości. Konfederacja uważa, że te zmiany przyczynią się do znaczącego wzrostu obciążeń podatkowych dla przedsiębiorców i utrudnią transformację energetyczną i teleinformatyczną w kraju.

Zamiast korzystać z kwoty dodatkowych dochodów jednostek samorządu terytorialnego podaną w ocenie skutków regulacji, Konfederacja Lewiatan podkreśla, że szacunki ich firm wskazują na możliwość znacznie większych obciążeń podatkowych wynikających z tych zmian. Opodatkowane zostaną nie tylko budynki, ale również liczne urządzenia techniczne o ogromnej wartości, co przysporzy jeszcze więcej obciążeń dla przedsiębiorców.

Konfederacja Lewiatan sprzeciwia się również szerokiemu opodatkowaniu urządzeń technicznych, takich jak urządzenia telekomunikacyjne czy urządzenia energetyczne służące produkcji energii elektrycznej z odnawialnych źródeł energii. Ich zdaniem, wprowadzenie takiego opodatkowania spowoduje zatrzymanie transformacji energetycznej i teleinformatycznej, ponieważ inwestycje te staną się nieopłacalne. Zmiany te ograniczą również nowe inwestycje i mogą doprowadzić do likwidacji już zrealizowanych przedsięwzięć.

Konfederacja Lewiatan uważa, że proponowane zmiany są antyrozwojowe i antyinwestycyjne. Wskazują, że opodatkowanie budowli od ich pierwotnej wartości (2% rocznie) jest hamulcem dla rozwoju i inwestycji. Firmy, decydując się na duże nakłady, będą musiały uwzględnić fakt, że przez kolejne 50 lat będą zobowiązane do płacenia podatku od nieruchomości, który może wynieść nawet dwa razy więcej niż wartość inwestycji. Konfederacja Lewiatan obawia się również braku precyzji w nowych przepisach podatkowych oraz podwyżek podatku od nieruchomości, które dotkną przedsiębiorców.

The proposed changes in taxes and local fees have raised concerns from the Confederation Lewiatan, an organization representing Polish entrepreneurs. These changes, which include a new definition of buildings and structures for property taxation, are expected to significantly increase the tax burden on businesses and hinder the country’s energy and telecommunication transformation.

According to the Confederation, the estimated additional tax burdens provided by the government’s regulatory impact assessment may underestimate the actual impact on businesses. Not only buildings but also numerous technical devices of significant value will be subject to taxation, adding further burden to entrepreneurs.

The Confederation Lewiatan also opposes the broad taxation of technical devices such as telecommunications and energy devices used for renewable energy production. They argue that such taxation will hinder energy and telecommunication transformation as these investments become financially unviable. Furthermore, these changes may limit new investments and even lead to the termination of ongoing projects.

According to the Confederation, the proposed changes are detrimental to development and investment. They highlight that taxing buildings based on their initial value at a rate of 2% annually acts as a deterrent to growth and investment. Companies considering substantial investments will have to consider the fact that they will be obligated to pay property taxes for the next 50 years, which could amount to even twice the value of the investment. The Confederation also expresses concerns about the lack of precision in the new tax regulations and potential increases in property taxes that will affect entrepreneurs.

These proposed changes and the concerns they raise are crucial for businesses operating in the Polish market. It is important for entrepreneurs to monitor these developments closely to gauge the potential impact on their operations and make informed decisions accordingly.

