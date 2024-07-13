Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zwiększenie podaży gruntów pod budownictwo mieszkaniowe – nowa perspektywa dla polskich inwestorów

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 13 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii (MRiT) w Polsce planuje zwiększenie podaży gruntów pod budownictwo mieszkaniowe, mając nadzieję na obniżenie cen mieszkań. Według serwisu Prawo.pl, resort rozważa zmianę statusu gruntów rolnych, które obecnie są chronione przez ustawę o kształtowaniu ustroju rolnego. Prace nad zmianą mają być przedstawione do konsultacji publicznych wkrótce.

Zgodnie z informacjami Prawo.pl, prezes Krajowego Ośrodka Rolnictwa nie będzie miał już prawa pierwokupu miejskich gruntów rolnych, a ograniczenia narzucane przez ustawę o kształtowaniu ustroju rolnego mają zostać zniesione. Dodatkowo, samorządy będą miały dostęp do gruntów Krajowego Zasobu Nieruchomości. Przyjęcie takiej zmiany pomoże w rozwoju inwestycji mieszkaniowych.

Odnośnie lex deweloper, który określał współczynnik parkingowy 1,5, zostanie on wykreślony, co ułatwi realizację inwestycji. Obecnie, niezależnie od kontekstu miejskiego, osoba nie będąca rolnikiem może kupić w mieście maksymalnie jednego hektara ziemi bez obowiązku prowadzenia na niej działalności rolnej. Teraz, osoba ta musi prowadzić działalność rolną przez co najmniej pięć lat, nawet jeśli okoliczności nie są dla tego odpowiednie.

Polski Związek Firm Deweloperskich (PZFD) jak i inwestorzy z zadowoleniem przyjmują propozycję wyłączenia gruntów spod ochrony. Deweloperzy preferują tereny uzbrojone w infrastrukturę, a nie te położone na obszarach rolnych. Dla nich istotne jest, aby inwestycje były związane z dobrze zaplanowanym transportem publicznym oraz terenami zieleni.

Wprowadzenie większej podaży gruntów pod budownictwo mieszkaniowe przyniesie możliwość rozwijania się inwestycji w Polsce. Obniżenie cen mieszkań i stworzenie dogodnych warunków dla deweloperów to kluczowe aspekty, które mogą przyczynić się do poprawy sytuacji mieszkaniowej w kraju.

The Ministry of Development and Technology (MRiT) in Poland is planning to increase the supply of land for residential construction in hopes of reducing housing prices. According to Prawo.pl, the ministry is considering changing the status of agricultural land, which is currently protected by the Law on Shaping the Agricultural System. The proposed changes will be presented for public consultation soon.

According to Prawo.pl, the president of the National Agricultural Center will no longer have the right of first refusal for urban agricultural land, and restrictions imposed by the Law on Shaping the Agricultural System will be lifted. Additionally, local authorities will have access to land from the National Real Estate Resource. Adopting such a change will facilitate the development of housing projects.

Regarding the lex developer, which defined a parking coefficient of 1.5, it will be removed, making it easier to carry out investments. Currently, regardless of the urban context, a non-farmer can only purchase a maximum of one hectare of land in the city without the obligation of engaging in agricultural activity. Now, this person must engage in agricultural activity for at least five years, even if the circumstances are not suitable for it.

The Polish Association of Developer Companies (PZFD) and investors welcome the proposal to exclude land from protection. Developers prefer land with infrastructure rather than those located in agricultural areas. For them, it is important that investments are connected to well-planned public transportation and green spaces.

Increasing the supply of land for residential construction will allow for the development of more projects in Poland. Lowering housing prices and creating favorable conditions for developers are key aspects that can contribute to improving the housing situation in the country.

Related links:

– Ministry of Development and Technology (MRiT)

– Prawo.pl

– Polish Association of Developer Companies (PZFD)