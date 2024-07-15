Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Najdroższe mieszkanie w Polsce: Rewolucja na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 15 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Niemal 25 mln zł – tyle kosztowało najdroższe mieszkanie w Polsce, wynika z najnowszych danych Grupy Morizon – Gratka i „Forbesa”. Ale to nie wszystko, to nie tylko rekordowa cena, ale również rewolucja na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce.

Wydaje się, że czasy, kiedy najdroższe mieszkania można było znaleźć tylko w Warszawie czy Krakowie, już minęły. Nowy lider wśród najdroższych apartamentów to budynek na gdańskiej Wyspie Spichrzów, gdzie za 435-metrową posiadłość zapłacono 24,8 mln zł. Jest to rekordowa kwota, która porównując do średniej ceny transakcyjnej w I kwartale 2024 roku, wynosi pięciokrotność wartości.

Warto zauważyć, że sprzedaż tego luksusowego apartamentu odbyła się w nieoficjalnej transakcji, a ogłoszenie nigdzie nie zostało opublikowane. Cały proces sprzedaży trwał aż cztery miesiące.

To jednak nie koniec rewolucji na rynku nieruchomości. Poprzednim rekordzistą był apartament w Warszawie, który należał do Rafała Zaorskiego. Teraz jednak został zdetronizowany przez gdańskie mieszkanie. Niewiele brakowało, a dałoby się go znaleźć na najniższym stopniu podium. Jest nim 665-metrowy apartament na krakowskim Stradomiu, który został sprzedany za 15 mln zł.

To, co jednak najbardziej zaskakuje, to fakt że zjawisko luksusowych nieruchomości nie jest już jedynie związane z największymi polskimi miastami. Teraz można je znaleźć również w polskich kurortach nad Bałtykiem, takich jak Międzyzdroje czy Sopot, oraz w górach, m.in. w Zakopanem. Wciąż rosnąca popularność takich lokali budzi zainteresowanie zarówno inwestorów jak i nabywców.

Nie ulega wątpliwości, że rynek nieruchomości luksusowych w Polsce przeszedł prawdziwą rewolucję. Ceny poszły w górę, a oferta rozszerzyła się na inne miasta i regiony kraju. Nie jest to już domena tylko Warszawy i Krakowa. Warto zwrócić uwagę, że sektor nieruchomości luksusowych w Polsce w ubiegłym roku wart był około 3,26 mld zł, co stanowi wzrost o 15 proc. w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. Na rynku pojawia się coraz więcej ofert takich nieruchomości, co przykuwa uwagę inwestorów, zarówno polskich, jak i zagranicznych.

The real estate industry in Poland has experienced a revolution in recent years, particularly in the luxury property sector. Previously, the highest-priced apartments could only be found in major cities like Warsaw and Krakow. However, this trend has now expanded to include other regions and cities in Poland. Resorts along the Baltic Sea, such as Międzyzdroje and Sopot, as well as mountainous areas like Zakopane, have seen an increase in the availability of luxury properties. This growing popularity has attracted the attention of both domestic and foreign investors and buyers.

One notable example of the booming luxury real estate market is the record-breaking sale of a 435-square-meter apartment on Gdańsk’s Wyspa Spichrzów for 24.8 million PLN. This sale price is five times higher than the average transaction value in the first quarter of 2024. It is worth mentioning that this transaction was unofficial, and no public announcement was made. The entire sales process took four months to complete.

In addition to the apartment in Gdańsk, there have been other significant sales in the luxury property market. The previous record holder was an apartment in Warsaw owned by Rafał Zaorski. However, it has now been dethroned by the Gdańsk apartment. Another notable property is a 665-square-meter apartment in Krakow’s Stradom district, which was sold for 15 million PLN.

The expansion of luxury real estate beyond major cities reflects the changing dynamics of the industry in Poland. The market has witnessed increasing interest from both investors and buyers, leading to a broader range of offerings in terms of locations and regions. This shift has contributed to the growth of the luxury real estate sector, which was valued at approximately 3.26 billion PLN in the previous year, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous year.

With the rising popularity of luxury properties and the expanding market, there are also challenges and potential issues that need to be addressed. One concern is the affordability of these properties and the potential impact on the wider housing market. Increasing prices in the luxury segment could have a ripple effect on property prices overall, making it more difficult for average buyers to enter the market or find affordable housing options.

Furthermore, it is essential to ensure that the development and sale of luxury properties are sustainable and aligned with local regulations. Balancing the demand for luxury accommodations with the preservation and responsible use of natural resources is crucial, particularly in resort areas and regions with ecological significance.

As the luxury real estate market in Poland continues to evolve, it is important for industry stakeholders and policymakers to monitor and address these issues to ensure a sustainable and inclusive housing market.