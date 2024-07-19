Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zamach na Donalda Trumpa nęka rynek nieruchomości w Bethel Park

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 19 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Zamach Thomasa Matthew Crooksa na byłego prezydenta Donalda Trumpa miał poważne konsekwencje dla rodzinnego miasta zabójcy. Według serwisu TMZ, wiele agentów nieruchomości reprezentujących Bethel Park w Pensylwanii donosi o ponurym obrazie wydarzeń po strzelaninie.

Kristy Kaslewicz, agentka nieruchomości w tym regionie, przyznała, że od momentu ataku nie miała żadnych pokazów. Mimo że nie jest pewna, czy strzelanina miała bezpośredni wpływ na jej biznes, jest podejrzliwa, zwłaszcza że policja zablokowała ulicę prowadzącą do domu rodziców Crooksa.

Inną agentką nieruchomości, która jest zaniepokojona sytuacją, jest Susan Deely. Wyraziła ona opinię, że rynek nieruchomości w Bethel Park jest teraz „zastagnowany” z powodu tragedii, w wyniku której dwie osoby zostały postrzelone, a jedna zginęła.

Deely zauważa, że sprzedaż nieruchomości w tym tygodniu jest jeszcze trudniejsza, a to dodatkowo pogarsza już istniejące problemy na rynku. Jednak mimo wszystko utrzymuje optymistyczne podejście, argumentując, że Bethel Park ma wiele innych zalet, takich jak doskonały system szkolny, sklepy i bliskość Pittsburgha.

Michał Pohlot, inny agent nieruchomości w okolicy, również boryka się z podobnym problemem. Jego oferta znajduje się w pobliżu domu rodziców Crooksa i mimo zainteresowania ze strony potencjalnych klientów, nie otrzymuje żadnych oficjalnych ofert.

Pomimo tych trudności, wszyscy agenci nieruchomości mają nadzieję, że efekt zamachu z czasem zniknie. Bethel Park ma wiele do zaoferowania i perspektywa poprawy sytuacji na rynku nieruchomości wkrótce może się pojawić.

The real estate industry in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania has been significantly affected by the shooting incident involving Thomas Matthew Crooks and former President Donald Trump. According to TMZ, many real estate agents representing Bethel Park have reported a gloomy outlook for the city following the tragic events.

Kristy Kaslewicz, a local real estate agent, revealed that she has not had any showings since the attack. While she is unsure if the shooting directly impacted her business, she is suspicious, especially since the police have blocked the street leading to Crooks’ parents’ home.

Another concerned real estate agent, Susan Deely, described the real estate market in Bethel Park as „stagnant” due to the tragedy in which two people were shot and one person died. Deely notes that property sales have become even more challenging this week, exacerbating existing market issues. However, she maintains an optimistic outlook, highlighting Bethel Park’s many other advantages, such as its excellent school system, shopping options, and proximity to Pittsburgh.

Michał Pohlot, another local real estate agent, is also facing similar challenges. His listing is located near Crooks’ parents’ home, and despite interest from potential buyers, he has not received any official offers.

Despite these difficulties, all real estate agents remain hopeful that the impact of the shooting will eventually fade away. Bethel Park has much to offer, and there is the prospect of improving the real estate market conditions in the near future.

