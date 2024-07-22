Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rynek budowlany i nieruchomości w Polsce: Aktualne wiadomości z sektora

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 22 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Warszawa, 22.07.2024 (ISBnews) – Przedstawiamy przegląd nowych informacji dotyczących sektora budowlanego i nieruchomościowego w Polsce.

Rynek budowlany:

Ceny producentów w sektorze budowlanym spadły o 6,1% w porównaniu do roku ubiegłego, podaje Główny Urząd Statystyczny. Natomiast w ujęciu miesięcznym ceny wzrosły o 0,1%.

Polska otrzymała 2,1 mld zł dofinansowania na projekty kolejowe, drogowe i intermodalne w ramach programu CEF Transport (Łącząc Europę). To ogromna szansa rozwoju infrastruktury kraju.

265 mln zł z programu Fundusze Europejskie na Infrastrukturę, Klimat, Środowisko 2021-2027 trafi na budowę oczyszczalni ścieków i sieci wodno-kanalizacyjnych w siedmiu polskich miejscowościach, informuje Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Środowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej.

Wartość rynku wyrobów betonowych zmniejszyła się o około 15% w ujęciu nominalnym w 2023 roku, wynika z raportu firmy badawczej Spectis. Oczekuje się umiarkowanego odbudowywania wartości rynku w najbliższych latach.

Generalna Dyrekcja Dróg Krajowych i Autostrad podpisała umowy o wartości 12,4 mld zł na realizację dróg ekspresowych i obwodnic, co umożliwi budowę blisko 333 km nowych dróg krajowych.

Rynek nieruchomości:

Przekazanie 10 mld zł na remonty pustostanów należących do gmin pozwoliłoby na przywrócenie do użytkowania nawet 75 tys. lokali do 2030 roku, wynika z Ministerstwa Rozwoju i Technologii.

Obroty najemców w centrach handlowych wzrosły o 5,4% w maju, podaje Polska Rada Centrów Handlowych. Jednocześnie odwiedzalność centrów handlowych była nieznacznie niższa niż rok wcześniej.

Program kredytu mieszkaniowego #naStart w kolejnych latach przewiduje zawarcie 75 tys., 50 tys. i 50 tys. umów kredytowych. Koszt dopłat do kredytów mieszkaniowych ma wynieść 19 358 mln zł w ciągu 10 lat.

Deweloperzy oddali do użytku 124 tys. m2 nowej powierzchni handlowej w drugim kwartale 2024 roku, podaje agencja doradcza Cushman & Wakefield. Wciąż trwają prace nad budową kolejnych 400 tys. m2 powierzchni handlowej.

Rozwiązania proponowane w projekcie ustawy o kredycie mieszkaniowym #naStart mają wpływ na rynek nieruchomości, ale nie przyczynią się znacząco do zwiększenia dostępności mieszkań w Polsce, oceniają Narodowy Bank Polski i Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii.

Spółki budowlane i nieruchomościowe:

Zgodnie z raportem Trakcji, aktualizacje budżetów kontraktów w drugim kwartale miały negatywny wpływ na wynik brutto i wyniosły 2,16 mln zł.

Mostostal Zabrze zdecydował o objęciu 30,8 mln akcji nowej emisji spółki Polwaksu.

Wartość portfela zamówień Grupy Mirbud wzrosła do 7,8 mld zł netto, dzięki nowym umowom podpisanym w lipcu.

Mennica Polska rozważa zmianę komplementariusza w ramach projektu Mennica Legacy Tower, związanej z możliwością wniosku o upadłość spółki projektowej Mennica Towers GGH MT.

Nie będzie połączenia Polskiego Holdingu Rozwoju i Tower Investments. Decyzję podjęli przedstawiciele obu firm, informuje Tower.

Centra outletowe i parki handlowo-rozrywkowe zarządzane przez Neinver odnotowały wzrost sprzedaży o 8% w pierwszej połowie 2024 roku, kontynuując tendencję wzrostową z poprzednich lat.

Construction Market:

The producer prices in the construction sector have decreased by 6.1% compared to the previous year, according to the Central Statistical Office. However, on a monthly basis, prices have increased by 0.1%.

Poland has received PLN 2.1 billion in funding for railway, road, and intermodal projects under the CEF Transport program (Connecting Europe). This is a huge opportunity for the country’s infrastructure development.

PLN 265 million from the European Funds for Infrastructure, Climate, Environment 2021-2027 program will be allocated to the construction of wastewater treatment plants and water and sewage networks in seven Polish cities, as announced by the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management.

The value of the concrete products market decreased by approximately 15% in nominal terms in 2023, according to a report by the research company Spectis. A moderate recovery in the market value is expected in the coming years.

The General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways has signed contracts worth PLN 12.4 billion for the construction of express roads and bypasses, which will enable the construction of nearly 333 km of new national roads.

Real Estate Market:

Allocating PLN 10 billion for the renovation of vacant properties owned by municipalities could allow for the rehabilitation of up to 75,000 premises by 2030, according to the Ministry of Development and Technology.

Tenant turnovers in shopping centers increased by 5.4% in May, as reported by the Polish Council of Shopping Centers. However, the footfall in shopping centers was slightly lower compared to the previous year.

The #naStart housing loan program is projected to sign 75,000, 50,000, and 50,000 loan agreements in the coming years. The cost of subsidies for housing loans is expected to reach PLN 19,358 million over 10 years.

Developers have delivered 124,000 square meters of new retail space in the second quarter of 2024, according to the advisory agency Cushman & Wakefield. Construction is still ongoing for an additional 400,000 square meters of retail space.

The proposed solutions in the draft law on the #naStart housing loan are expected to have an impact on the real estate market, but they will not significantly contribute to increasing housing affordability in Poland, as evaluated by the National Bank of Poland and the Ministry of Development and Technology.

Construction and Real Estate Companies:

According to a report by Trakcja, budget updates in contracts in the second quarter had a negative impact on gross income and amounted to PLN 2.16 million.

Mostostal Zabrze has decided to acquire 30.8 million shares of the new share issue of Polwaksu.

The order backlog value of the Mirbud Group has increased to PLN 7.8 billion net, thanks to new contracts signed in July.

Mennica Polska is considering a change in the general partner within the Mennica Legacy Tower project, which is related to the possibility of filing for bankruptcy by the project company Mennica Towers GGH MT.

There will be no merger between the Polish Development Holding and Tower Investments. This decision was made by representatives from both companies, as announced by Tower.

Outlet centers and retail-entertainment parks managed by Neinver have recorded an 8% sales growth in the first half of 2024, continuing the upward trend of previous years.