Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadek liczby oddawanych mieszkań przez deweloperów w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 23 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego, w pierwszej połowie 2024 roku deweloperzy oddali do użytku najmniejszą liczbę mieszkań od pięciu lat. Sam tylko czerwiec przyniósł wynik 10,8 tysiąca oddanych mieszkań, co stanowi drugi miesiąc w tym roku, kiedy przekroczono próg 10 tysięcy oddanych lokali mieszkaniowych. Porównując do ubiegłego roku, liczba przekazanych mieszkań jest niższa tylko w dwóch przypadkach.

Podsumowując całe pierwsze półrocze, deweloperzy oddali do użytku 93 778 mieszkań, co daje spadek o 7,8 procent w porównaniu do roku poprzedniego. To także najmniejsza liczba od pięciu lat.

Podobną sytuację można zauważyć wśród inwestorów indywidualnych, którzy w czerwcu przekazali do użytkowania 5 675 mieszkań. W całym pierwszym półroczu ta liczba wyniosła nieco mniej niż 35 tysięcy domów jednorodzinnych, co stanowi spadek o 24 procent w porównaniu do analogicznego okresu ubiegłego roku.

Taki stan rzeczy jest rezultatem niskiej liczby rozpoczynanych budów w ostatnich dwóch latach. Skutki tego możemy odczuć także w kolejnych miesiącach, gdy liczba oddawanych mieszkań będzie niska.

Jednak pierwsze półrocze 2024 roku przyniosło wzmożone zaangażowanie deweloperów w nowe budowy. Tylko w czerwcu rozpoczęto prace przy budowie 14 092 mieszkań, a w całym pierwszym półroczu liczba nowych budów prowadzonych przez deweloperów wyniosła ponad 80,5 tysięcy. To wzrost o 68 procent i ponad 32,5 tysiąca więcej niż w analogicznym okresie ubiegłego roku.

Niestety, inwestorzy indywidualni nie odnotowali tak dobrych wyników. W pierwszej połowie 2024 roku przystąpili do prac przy budowie 39 924 domów, co jest o 12 procent lepszym wynikiem niż rok temu. Jednak wyłączając z analizy pierwsze półrocze 2023 roku, jest to najgorszy wynik od 2015 roku.

Źródło: Bankier.pl na podstawie GUS

According to the latest data from the Central Statistical Office, developers in the first half of 2024 delivered the smallest number of apartments in five years. In June alone, 10.8 thousand apartments were handed over, marking the second month this year when the threshold of 10 thousand residential units was exceeded. Compared to the previous year, the number of delivered apartments is lower in only two cases.

Summing up the entire first half of the year, developers delivered 93,778 apartments, a decrease of 7.8 percent compared to the previous year. This is also the lowest number in five years.

A similar situation can be observed among individual investors, who delivered 5,675 apartments in June. Throughout the whole first half of the year, this number amounted to just under 35 thousand single-family houses, a decrease of 24 percent compared to the same period last year.

This state of affairs is the result of a low number of new construction starts in the past two years. The consequences of this can also be felt in the coming months when the number of delivered apartments will be low.

However, the first half of 2024 brought increased engagement from developers in new construction projects. In June alone, construction work started on 14,092 apartments, and throughout the entire first half of the year, the number of new constructions carried out by developers amounted to over 80.5 thousand. This is a growth of 68 percent and more than 32.5 thousand more than in the same period last year.

Unfortunately, individual investors did not achieve such good results. In the first half of 2024, they began construction work on 39,924 houses, which is a 12 percent improvement compared to the previous year. However, excluding the first half of 2023 from the analysis, this is the worst result since 2015.

Source: Bankier.pl based on GUS

Industry Overview: The real estate development industry in Poland has experienced a decline in the number of apartments delivered in the first half of 2024. This decline is attributed to a low number of construction starts in the past two years. However, there is increased engagement from developers in new construction projects in the first half of 2024.

Market Forecasts: The market forecast for the real estate development industry in Poland for the coming months may show a continued low number of delivered apartments due to the consequences of the low construction starts in previous years. However, the increased engagement from developers in new construction projects may lead to an improvement in the market in the long term.

Issues Related to the Industry: One of the key issues related to the real estate development industry in Poland is the low number of construction starts in the past two years. This has resulted in a decline in the number of delivered apartments in the first half of 2024. The industry may face challenges in meeting the demand for housing if the low construction starts continue.

For more information about the real estate development industry in Poland, you can visit the website of the Ministry of Investment and Development: link.