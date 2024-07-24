Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany w przepisach podatkowych nie wpłyną na wzrost opodatkowania branż energetycznej i innych

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 24 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Finansów ogłosiło, że pracuje nad projektem ustawy o zmianie ustawy o podatku rolnym, ustawy o podatkach i opłatach lokalnych, ustawy o podatku leśnym oraz ustawy o opłacie skarbowej. Celem projektu jest wprowadzenie definicji budynków i budowli na cele podatkowe, aby uniknąć kontrowersji wynikających z obecnych przepisów. Choć niektóre branże, w tym energetyka, obawiają się wzrostu opodatkowania, wiceminister finansów Jarosław Neneman uspokaja, że nie ma takich planów.

Neneman podkreśla, że głównym celem proponowanych zmian jest wyeliminowanie sytuacji, w której te same budowle w różnych gminach są opodatkowane na różne sposoby. Chodzi o to, aby wpływy z podatku od nieruchomości pozostały na podobnym poziomie, a jednocześnie wprowadzono bardziej jednolite zasady obliczania opodatkowania.

Wprowadzenie do przepisów definicji obejmującej całość techniczno-użytkową budowli jest faktycznym powrotem do wcześniejszych rozwiązań. Dane z roku 2014 wskazują, że wpływy z podatku od nieruchomości były niższe, kiedy obowiązywało pojęcie całości techniczno-użytkowej budowli. Zatem obawy o drastyczny wzrost opodatkowania branży nie są uzasadnione.

Ministerstwo Finansów prowadzi konsultacje w celu zebrania uwag i dialogu z zainteresowanymi stronami, a także jest otwarte na zmiany w projektowanych przepisach. Zapewnienie stabilności i sprawiedliwości podatkowej dla różnych branż jest głównym celem Ministerstwa.

The proposed changes to tax laws in Poland, specifically the laws related to agricultural tax, local taxes and fees, forest tax, and treasury fees, are currently being worked on by the Ministry of Finance. The aim of the project is to introduce definitions of buildings and structures for tax purposes in order to avoid controversies arising from the current regulations. While some industries, including the energy sector, are concerned about an increase in taxation, Deputy Minister of Finance, Jarosław Neneman, reassures that there are no such plans.

Neneman emphasizes that the main goal of the proposed changes is to eliminate situations where the same buildings in different municipalities are taxed in different ways. The intention is to maintain similar levels of revenue from property tax while introducing more uniform principles of taxation calculation.

The introduction of definitions encompassing the entire technical and functional aspects of buildings is actually a return to previous solutions. Data from 2014 indicates that revenues from property tax were lower when the concept of the entire technical and functional aspect of buildings was in effect. Therefore, concerns about a drastic increase in taxation for the industry are unwarranted.

The Ministry of Finance is conducting consultations to gather feedback and engage in dialogue with stakeholders, and is also open to changes in the proposed regulations. Ensuring tax stability and fairness for different industries is the main objective of the Ministry.

For more information on the Ministry of Finance and its initiatives, you can visit their official website at link.