Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Spadek budowy domów jednorodzinnych w Niemczech. Co stoi za tym trendem?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 25 lipca, 2024 Miasto 0

Według analiz Deutsche Bank Research opublikowanych przez businessinsider.de, w Niemczech od lat obserwujemy systematyczny spadek budowy domów jednorodzinnych. Przyczyną tego trendu są wysokie stopy procentowe, rosnące koszty budowy, brak dostępnych działek oraz względy ekologiczne.

Analityk Deutsche Bank Research, Jochen Möbert, zauważa długoterminowy trend spadkowy w budowie domów jednorodzinnych. Jeszcze w latach 70. XX wieku rocznie oddawano do użytku około 250 000 takich domów, jednak już przed zjednoczeniem Niemiec liczba ta spadła poniżej 150 000. Pomimo krótkotrwałego wzrostu po zjednoczeniu, od tamtego czasu roczna liczba nowych domów jednorodzinnych nigdy nie przekroczyła 110 000.

Najnowsze dane obrazują skalę problemu. W okresie od stycznia do maja 2024 roku wydano zgodę na budowę zaledwie 15 500 domów jednorodzinnych, podczas gdy łączna liczba domów w Niemczech wynosi 16,3 miliona i praktycznie nie rośnie ze względu na niską aktywność inwestorów.

Główne powody takiego załamania to rosnące koszty gruntów budowlanych w dużych miastach i obszarach metropolitalnych oraz trudny dostęp do takich terenów. Coraz częściej preferowane są mniejsze mieszkania w budynkach wielorodzinnych, które skuteczniej wykorzystują ograniczoną przestrzeń miejską.

Warto również zauważyć, że aspekty ekologiczne odgrywają istotną rolę w tej sytuacji. Domy jednorodzinne mają gorszy bilans energetyczny i środowiskowy niż budynki wielorodzinne. Mieszkania w dużych budynkach wielorodzinnych zużywają średnio około 10 000 kilowatogodzin energii rocznie i emitują około dwie tony CO2, podczas gdy domy jednorodzinne wykazują 2,5-krotnie wyższe wartości.

Według prognoz Deutche Bank, jeśli obecny trend się utrzyma, roczna liczba nowo budowanych domów jednorodzinnych może spaść do poziomu 20 000 – 40 000. To może prowadzić do sytuacji, w której liczba wyburzanych domów jednorodzinnych będzie większa niż liczba nowo budowanych. Pomimo tego spadku inwestycji, domy jednorodzinne nadal cieszą się zainteresowaniem, co może wpływać na wzrost cen nieruchomości tego typu, nawet szybciej niż cen mieszkań.

According to analysis by Deutsche Bank Research published by businessinsider.de, Germany has been experiencing a consistent decline in the construction of single-family houses. The reasons behind this trend are high interest rates, rising construction costs, lack of available land, and environmental considerations.

Deutsche Bank Research analyst Jochen Möbert notes a long-term downward trend in the construction of single-family houses. In the 1970s, Germany used to have an annual output of around 250,000 such houses, but even before the reunification of Germany, that number dropped below 150,000. Despite a brief increase after reunification, the annual number of new single-family houses has never exceeded 110,000 since then.

The latest data illustrates the scale of the problem. From January to May 2024, permits were issued for the construction of only 15,500 single-family houses, while the total number of houses in Germany stands at 16.3 million and is practically stagnant due to low investor activity.

The main reasons for this slump are the rising costs of building land in large cities and metropolitan areas, as well as the difficulty in accessing such areas. Smaller apartments in multi-family buildings are increasingly preferred as they make better use of limited urban space.

It is also worth noting that environmental aspects play a significant role in this situation. Single-family houses have a poorer energy and environmental balance compared to multi-family buildings. Apartments in large multi-family buildings consume an average of around 10,000 kilowatt-hours of energy per year and emit about two tons of CO2, whereas single-family houses exhibit values that are 2.5 times higher.

According to Deutsche Bank’s forecasts, if the current trend continues, the annual number of newly constructed single-family houses could drop to levels between 20,000 and 40,000. This could lead to a situation where the number of demolished single-family houses exceeds the number of newly constructed ones. Despite this decline in investments, single-family houses continue to attract interest, which could contribute to an increase in property prices of this type, even faster than apartment prices.