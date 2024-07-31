Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kredyt na Start i jego wpływ na dostępność kredytów hipotecznych

Związek Banków Polskich (ZBP) analizuje program Kredyt na Start i jego potencjalny wpływ na dostępność kredytów hipotecznych. Według organizacji bankowej, program ten w pewnym stopniu wspiera dostępność kredytową, jednakże może przynieść większe korzyści dla rodzin wielodzietnych.

Wprowadzone zmiany w projekcie ustawy Kredyt na Start mają istotny wpływ na program. Wprowadzono zmiany w limitach dochodowych, które będą ustalane corocznie, a nie na cały okres programu. Nowe limity wynoszą odpowiednio 7/11/14,5/18/21 tysięcy złotych dla gospodarstwa domowego liczącego 1/2/3/4/5 osób. Warto zauważyć, że rodziny z czwórką potomstwa będą zwolnione z limitu dochodu.

Ministerstwo Rozwoju i Technologii wprowadziło również limit wkładu własnego, który nie może przekroczyć 50% wartości nieruchomości. Kolejną ważną zmianą jest zwolnienie osób niepełnosprawnych z limitu wieku dla singli. Rodziny z trójką lub większą ilością dzieci nie będą podlegać warunkowi dotyczącemu nieposiadania wcześniej nieruchomości.

Opinie ekspertów są podzielone co do wpływu programu na rynek nieruchomości. Związek Banków Polskich zwraca uwagę na pytanie, czy podaż mieszkań nadąży za rosnącym popytem, co może prowadzić do wzrostu cen.

Wnioski z analizy programu wskazują również, że jednakowe raty Kredytu na Start nie różnią się znacząco od finansowania bez dopłat. Również fakt, że program premiuje rodziny wielodzietne i osoby z wysokim wkładem własnym może skutkować mniejszą popularnością programu wśród singli, którzy chcą kupić większe mieszkanie.

Podsumowując, Kredyt na Start może wpłynąć na dostępność kredytów hipotecznych, szczególnie dla rodzin wielodzietnych. Jednakże istnieje również ryzyko, że podaż mieszkań nie będzie w stanie zaspokoić rosnącego popytu, co może prowadzić do wzrostu cen nieruchomości.

