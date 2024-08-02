Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Inwestorzy mają nadzieję na ożywienie na rynku mieszkaniowym w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 sierpnia, 2024

W drugim kwartale 2024 roku na polskim rynku mieszkaniowym można było zaobserwować osłabienie popytu na mieszkania, spowodowane oczekiwaniem potencjalnych nabywców na wprowadzenie programu „Kredyt na start”. Zamiast tego, zainteresowanie zwiększyło się w przypadku domów jednorodzinnych, chociaż nie były one budowane przez kupujących.

Po zakończeniu programu „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.”, liczba udzielanych kredytów mieszkaniowych wyraźnie spadła o 29,2 proc. w porównaniu do poprzedniego kwartału. To oznaczało również większą ilość dostępnych mieszkań na rynku. W największych polskich miastach liczba ofert sprzedaży wzrosła od 34 proc. (Katowice) do ponad 50 proc. (Warszawa i Łódź) w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku.

Jednak raport przygotowany przez Otodom i Politykę Insight wykazał również zwiększone zainteresowanie domami jednorodzinnymi. Liczba zakupionych domów w tym segmencie wzrosła o jedną trzecią w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku.

Oferta dotycząca domów jednorodzinnych również znacząco wzrosła. Na koniec czerwca 2024 roku deweloperzy oferowali na sprzedaż ponad 6 tysięcy domów jednorodzinnych, co stanowiło około 20 proc. więcej niż rok wcześniej. Sprzedaż domów rozwija się również wśród inwestorów indywidualnych, którzy rozpoczęli prace przy budowie 22,9 tysiąca domów jednorodzinnych w drugim kwartale 2024 roku, o 9,5 proc. więcej niż w poprzednim roku.

Najwyższe ceny za domy jednorodzinne obserwowane są w Warszawie i Krakowie, gdzie przeciętnie oczekuje się na kwotę 11,4 tys. zł za metr kwadratowy. Z kolei najniższe oczekiwane ceny ofertowe odnotowano w Katowicach.

Podsumowując, mimo osłabienia popytu na mieszkania, rynek nieruchomości w Polsce ożywa dzięki zainteresowaniu domami jednorodzinnymi. Inwestorzy mają nadzieję na dalszy rozwój tego segmentu i odbudowę rynku mieszkaniowego.

The Polish real estate market has experienced a decline in demand for apartments in the second quarter of 2024. This can be attributed to potential buyers waiting for the introduction of the „Kredyt na start” program. However, there has been an increased interest in single-family homes, even though they were not being built by the buyers themselves.

After the conclusion of the „Bezpieczny kredyt 2 proc.” program, the number of granted mortgages for housing has significantly decreased by 29.2% compared to the previous quarter. This has resulted in a greater number of available apartments on the market. In the largest Polish cities, the number of sales offers has increased by 34% in Katowice and over 50% in Warsaw and Łódź compared to the previous year.

However, a report prepared by Otodom and Polityka Insight has also indicated an increased interest in single-family homes. The number of purchased homes in this segment has increased by one-third compared to the previous year.

The supply of single-family homes has also significantly increased. By the end of June 2024, developers were offering over 6,000 single-family homes for sale, which is approximately 20% more than the previous year. Sales of homes are also booming among individual investors, with construction beginning on 22,900 single-family homes in the second quarter of 2024, a 9.5% increase compared to the previous year.

The highest prices for single-family homes are observed in Warsaw and Krakow, with an average expected price of 11,400 PLN per square meter. On the other hand, the lowest expected offer prices have been recorded in Katowice.

In summary, despite the weakened demand for apartments, the real estate market in Poland is thriving due to the interest in single-family homes. Investors have high hopes for the further development of this segment and the recovery of the housing market.

The source of the article is from the blog kewauneecomet.com