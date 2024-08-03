Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Analiza Rodzinnych Inwestycji wykazała wprowadzanie w błąd w ogłoszeniach sprzedaży działek

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 3 sierpnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Rodzinne Inwestycje, przedsiębiorstwo działające w branży nieruchomości i będące częścią Universe Properties Group, przeprowadziło szczegółową analizę ogłoszeń dotyczących sprzedaży działek na popularnych portalach internetowych. Badanie wykazało, że prawie połowa z analizowanych ofert może wprowadzać potencjalnych nabywców w błąd.

Dyrektor Departamentu Inwestycji i Rozwoju w firmie Rodzinne Inwestycje, Dariusz Seges, wskazuje, że większość nieporozumień wynika z braku wiedzy branżowej, a nie złych intencji ze strony sprzedających i potencjalnych kupujących.

Jednym z najpoważniejszych problemów, na które zwracają uwagę eksperci, jest kwestia możliwości zabudowy oferowanych działek. Analiza wykazała, że aż 27% ogłoszeń zawiera nieścisłości w tym zakresie. Często działki rolnicze są określane jako budowlane, co wprowadza w błąd potencjalnych nabywców.

Kolejnym problemem jest dostęp do mediów i infrastruktury. Około 32% analizowanych ogłoszeń sugeruje, że media znajdują się w pobliżu działki, jednak w rzeczywistości wiąże się to z dodatkowymi kosztami. Ponadto, w 14% ogłoszeń informowano o możliwym dostępie do uzbrojenia, mimo że jest to niemożliwe z powodów formalnych lub technicznych.

Dostęp do atrakcji i infrastruktury to kolejny problem, na który zwracają uwagę eksperci. Często ogłoszenia podają odległość od jeziora, lasu czy parków rozrywki, jednak ta odległość mierzona na mapie jest znacznie krótsza niż w rzeczywistości, co nabywcy działki powinni wziąć pod uwagę.

Eksperci z Rodzinnych Inwestycji ostrzegają również przed ogłoszeniami oferującymi zakup na zasadzie rezerwacji gruntu lub dzierżawy, które stanowią 6% analizowanych ogłoszeń.

Analiza Rodzinnych Inwestycji wskazuje na istnienie problemów w ogłoszeniach sprzedaży działek, które mogą wprowadzać potencjalnych nabywców w błąd. Kupujący powinni być świadomi tych nieścisłości i dokładnie analizować oferty przed podjęciem decyzji.

The real estate industry is an important sector of the economy, and it is constantly evolving. According to market forecasts, the real estate market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and increased demand for residential and commercial properties.

However, there are various issues related to the industry that need to be addressed. One of the main concerns highlighted in the article is the misleading advertisements for land sales. Rodzinne Inwestycje, a company in the real estate industry, conducted a detailed analysis of land sale announcements on popular websites and found that almost half of the analyzed offers could mislead potential buyers.

The Director of Investments and Development at Rodzinne Inwestycje, Dariusz Seges, emphasizes that most of the misunderstandings arise from a lack of industry knowledge, rather than ill intentions on the part of sellers and potential buyers.

One of the most serious problems highlighted by experts is the issue of the development potential of the offered plots. The analysis revealed that as much as 27% of the advertisements contain inaccuracies in this regard. Agricultural land is often described as buildable, which misleads potential buyers.

Another problem is access to utilities and infrastructure. Approximately 32% of the analyzed advertisements suggest that utilities are located near the plots, but in reality, this entails additional costs. Furthermore, 14% of the ads mentioned possible access to infrastructure, even though it is impossible for formal or technical reasons.

Access to attractions and infrastructure is another issue that experts are drawing attention to. Often, announcements mention the distance from a lake, forest, or amusement park, but this distance measured on the map is much shorter than in reality, which potential buyers should take into account.

Experts from Rodzinne Inwestycje also warn against advertisements offering land reservation or leasing, which account for 6% of the analyzed ads.

The analysis conducted by Rodzinne Inwestycje indicates the existence of problems in land sale advertisements that can mislead potential buyers. Buyers should be aware of these inaccuracies and carefully analyze offers before making decisions.

The source of the article is from the blog procarsrl.com.ar