Nowi wiceprezydenci Piotrkowa Trybunalskiego: co wiemy o ich majątku?

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 6 sierpnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Podczas sprawdzania oświadczeń majątkowych nowo mianowanych wiceprezydentów Piotrkowa, można znaleźć informacje dotyczące ich posiadanych samochodów, nieruchomości oraz oszczędności.

Pierwszym z wiceprezydentów jest Krystyna Czechowska, która posiada Toyota Corollę z 2017 roku o wartości powyżej 10 tysięcy złotych. Oprócz tego, Czechowska jest również właścicielką domu o powierzchni 109 metrów kwadratowych, którego wartość oszacowano na 338 000 złotych. Dom ten znajduje się na działce o powierzchni około 259 metrów kwadratowych, wartościowanej na około 45 000 złotych. Na koniec, Czechowska zgromadziła także oszczędności w wysokości 29 806,81 złotych oraz posiada kredyt w wysokości 152 053,00 złotych, z czego do spłaty pozostało 35 049,05 złotych.

Drugi wiceprezydent, Piotr Kulbat, jest właścicielem dwóch samochodów – Mitsubishi ASX z 2017 roku oraz Audi A3 z 2005 roku. Przykładowo, Kulbat posiada także dom o powierzchni 89,5 metra kwadratowego, którego wartość oszacowano na 350 tysięcy złotych. Ponadto, wiceprezydent wynajmuje mieszkanie o powierzchni 49,5 metra kwadratowego. Kulbat posiada również grunt rolny o wartości około 80 000 złotych oraz działkę budowlaną o powierzchni 1195 metrów kwadratowych, wartościowaną na 55 000 złotych. Kulbat zgromadził oszczędności w wysokości 69 959 złotych, nie posiada żadnych kredytów do spłaty i odnotował dochód z tytułu działalności gospodarczej oraz pracy.

Wniosek z analizy oświadczeń majątkowych nowych wiceprezydentów jest taki, że posiadają oni zarówno samochody, nieruchomości, jak i oszczędności. Ich majątek jest zróżnicowany i dotyczy różnych sfer: transportu, nieruchomości i finansów. Biorąc pod uwagę ich osiągnięcia dotychczasowej pracy oraz odpowiedzialność związane z zajmowanymi stanowiskami, można stwierdzić, że są to osoby dobrze ustabilizowane finansowo i mające solidne podstawy ekonomiczne.

