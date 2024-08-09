Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Kurczące się powierzchnie mieszkań to nowa norma na rynku nieruchomości w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 9 sierpnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W ciągu ostatnich lat deweloperzy stopniowo zmniejszali przeciętną powierzchnię mieszkań oddawanych do użytku. Według danych Głównego Urzędu Statystycznego, w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku średnia powierzchnia nowych mieszkań wynosiła 52 mkw. To już czwarty rok z rzędu, w którym obserwujemy obniżenie średniej powierzchni.

Choć deweloperzy stosują coraz częściej strategię zmniejszania powierzchni mieszkań, Polacy zdają się nie mieć problemu z tym trendem. Nawet spadek zdolności kredytowej w ostatnich latach nie powstrzymuje ich przed kupowaniem coraz mniejszych mieszkań. Wzrost cen nieruchomości sprawia, że konsumenci szukają oszczędności i wolą zainwestować w mniejsze, tańsze mieszkania.

Wydaje się, że ten trend dotyczy głównie mieszkań będących na rynku pierwotnym. W przypadku domów jednorodzinnych nie obserwuje się tak wyraźnego spadku powierzchni. Choć w pierwszym kwartale 2024 roku przeciętna powierzchnia nowych domów wyniosła 132,7 mkw., jest to minimalny wzrost w porównaniu z poprzednim rokiem.

Ważne jest również zauważyć, że pomimo kurczących się mieszkań, deweloperzy wciąż oferują większe mieszkania, takie jak czteropokojowe czy większe. Wynika to z danych serwisu RynekPierwotny.pl, które mówią, że w czerwcu 2024 roku w ofercie deweloperów w największych polskich miastach było więcej takich mieszkań niż kawalerek.

Ostatecznie, pomimo zmniejszania się powierzchni mieszkań, rynek nieruchomości w Polsce nadal cieszy się dużym zainteresowaniem i elastycznością ze strony klientów. Konsumenci dostosowują się do dostępnych ofert i starają się znaleźć najlepsze rozwiązanie dla swoich potrzeb i budżetu.

The real estate industry in Poland has been experiencing a gradual decrease in the average size of newly built apartments over the past few years. In the first quarter of 2024, the average size of new apartments was recorded at 52 square meters, marking the fourth consecutive year of a reduction in average size. This trend is primarily seen in the primary market, where developers have been implementing strategies to decrease the size of apartments.

Despite this trend, Polish consumers seem to be accepting smaller living spaces without much trouble. Even the decrease in their purchasing power in recent years has not deterred them from buying these smaller apartments. Rising property prices have prompted consumers to seek cost savings, leading them to invest in smaller and more affordable housing options.

Interestingly, the trend of decreasing apartment sizes does not appear to be as prominent in the market for single-family houses. In the first quarter of 2024, the average size of newly built houses was 132.7 square meters, reflecting a minimal increase compared to the previous year.

It is important to note that despite the overall decrease in apartment sizes, developers still offer larger units such as four-bedroom apartments or even larger ones. Data from RynekPierwotny.pl, a real estate listing website, indicates that in June 2024, there were more of these larger apartments available in the offerings of developers in major Polish cities than studio apartments.

In conclusion, despite the shrinking size of apartments, the real estate market in Poland continues to attract significant interest and demonstrates consumer flexibility. Consumers are adapting to the available options and striving to find the best solutions that suit their needs and budgets.

The source of the article is from the blog guambia.com.uy