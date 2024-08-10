Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost liczby mieszkań na rynku wtórnym w Polsce

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 10 sierpnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W ostatnim roku odnotowano wzrost liczby mieszkań dostępnych na rynku wtórnym w Polsce. Dane zebrano od 52 największych portali ogłoszeniowych i pokazują, że oferta mieszkań wzrosła o 28% w porównaniu do poprzedniego roku. To oznacza, że sprzedawców było więcej niż chętnych do zakupu.

Mimo sprzedażowego zastoju w styczniu tego roku, rynek wciąż nie powrócił do poziomu z trzeciego kwartału poprzedniego roku. Liczba ofert sprzedaży kurczyła się, ale w lipcu odnotowano wzrost liczby mieszkań wprowadzonych na rynek wtórny, szczególnie w Warszawie, Wrocławiu i Krakowie.

Notuje się również wzrost liczby mieszkań dostępnych na rynku pierwotnym. Firmy deweloperskie oferują nawet obniżki cen, aby przyciągnąć klientów. Ta sytuacja sprawia, że także sprzedający używane mieszkania muszą obniżyć ceny.

Ostatnie dane pokazują, że średnia cena metra kwadratowego mieszkań na rynku wtórnym nie zmieniła się przez trzy miesiące z rzędu w Krakowie i Trójmieście. W innych dużych miastach, takich jak Warszawa, Wrocław i Poznań, ceny mieszkań spadły w przeliczeniu na metr kwadratowy.

Warto zauważyć, że tylko w Warszawie i Krakowie ceny mieszkań na rynku wtórnym są wyższe niż na rynku pierwotnym. Tendencja ta wynika z faktu, że mieszkania na rynku pierwotnym podrożały bardziej niż na rynku wtórnym.

Obecnie możemy zaobserwować wzrost oferty mieszkań zarówno na rynku wtórnym, jak i pierwotnym w Polsce. Dla potencjalnych kupujących oznacza to większy wybór i możliwość znalezienia mieszkania w lepszej cenie.

In the past year, there has been an increase in the number of apartments available on the secondary market in Poland. Data collected from 52 major classifieds portals shows that the supply of apartments has increased by 28% compared to the previous year. This means that there were more sellers than buyers in the market.

Despite a sales slump in January of this year, the market has not yet returned to the level of the third quarter of the previous year. The number of sales offers was shrinking, but in July, there was an increase in the number of apartments introduced to the secondary market, particularly in Warsaw, Wroclaw, and Krakow.

There has also been an increase in the number of apartments available on the primary market. Development companies are even offering price discounts to attract customers. This situation also forces sellers of used apartments to lower their prices.

Recent data shows that the average price per square meter of apartments on the secondary market has remained unchanged for three consecutive months in Krakow and the Tri-City area. In other major cities such as Warsaw, Wroclaw, and Poznan, apartment prices have decreased on a per square meter basis.

It is worth noting that only in Warsaw and Krakow are apartment prices on the secondary market higher than on the primary market. This trend is due to the fact that apartments on the primary market have increased in price more than on the secondary market.

Currently, we can observe an increase in the supply of apartments on both the secondary and primary markets in Poland. For potential buyers, this means a greater choice and the possibility of finding an apartment at a better price.

The source of the article is from the blog tvbzorg.com