Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Wzrost aktywności inwestycyjnej na polskim rynku

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 12 sierpnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Rynek inwestycyjny w Polsce odnotował znaczny wzrost aktywności inwestorów w pierwszej połowie 2024 roku. Wartość transakcji wyniosła ponad 1,65 mld EUR, co jest wzrostem o 86,5% w porównaniu do analogicznego okresu w 2023 roku.

Autorzy raportu zwracają uwagę, że inwestorzy chętnie inwestowali w sektorze biurowym, a także zainteresowali się budynkami w miastach regionalnych. Rynek inwestycyjny odzyskuje swoją dynamikę, a większość transakcji odbyła się w drugim kwartale, stanowiąc aż 80% wartości wszystkich transakcji. W pierwszym półroczu inwestorzy krajowi byli odpowiedzialni za 12% wszystkich zakupów, wydając ponad 206 mln EUR na różne typy nieruchomości. Inwestorzy z innych krajów Europy Środkowo-Wschodniej stanowili 21% całkowitej wartości transakcyjnego wolumenu.

Warszawa była głównym miejscem realizacji zakupów, a fundusze przyczyniły się do blisko 50% wszystkich transakcji. Chociaż inwestorzy działali selektywnie, skupiając się na aktywach o dużym potencjale wzrostu, liczba aktywnych kupujących na rynku wzrosła.

Sektor biurowy dominował na polskim rynku inwestycyjnym, generując transakcje o wartości przekraczającej 800 mln EUR, co jest wzrostem o 301% w porównaniu do pierwszego półrocza ubiegłego roku. Inwestorzy sfinalizowali transakcje dotyczące nieruchomości „premium”. Jednak wciąż popularne były biurowce z potencjałem wzrostu wartości.

W sektorze nieruchomości handlowych odnotowano wzrost wartości transakcji o 149% w porównaniu do ubiegłego roku. Znaczący wpływ miała sprzedaż portfela sześciu centrów handlowych. Zainteresowanie inwestorów skupiało się na parkach handlowych i mniejszych obiektach.

Sektor nieruchomości logistycznych, magazynowych i przemysłowych doświadczył spadku wartości transakcji. Jednak liczba aktywnych inwestorów rośnie, a ich uwaga skupia się na nowoczesnych obiektach i rozwiązaniach zgodnych z celami ESG.

Z kolei inwestorzy wykazują coraz większe zainteresowanie prywatnymi domami studenckimi oraz rynkiem najmu instytucjonalnego mieszkań. Planowane inwestycje mają na celu rozwój portfela akademików w najważniejszych miastach akademickich w Polsce.

Prognozowana jest dalsza poprawa nastrojów inwestorów na polskim rynku, a obniżenie stóp procentowych przez Europejski Bank Centralny może przyczynić się do zwiększenia aktywności inwestycyjnej. Polska nadal jest postrzegana jako atrakcyjny rynek inwestycyjny, oferujący stabilność i opłacalność inwestycji.

The investment market in Poland has experienced significant growth in investor activity in the first half of 2024. The value of transactions amounted to over 1.65 billion EUR, representing an 86.5% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

The report highlights that investors have shown a keen interest in the office sector, as well as buildings in regional cities. The investment market is regaining momentum, with the majority of transactions taking place in the second quarter, accounting for 80% of the total transaction value. In the first half of the year, domestic investors were responsible for 12% of all purchases, spending over 206 million EUR on various types of properties. Investors from other Central and Eastern European countries accounted for 21% of the total transaction volume.

Warsaw was the main location for investment purchases, with funds contributing to nearly 50% of all transactions. Although investors have been selective, focusing on assets with high growth potential, the number of active buyers in the market has increased.

The office sector has dominated the Polish investment market, generating transactions with a value exceeding 800 million EUR, representing a 301% increase compared to the first half of the previous year. Investors have finalized transactions related to premium properties. However, office buildings with growth potential have remained popular.

The retail real estate sector has seen a 149% increase in transaction value compared to the previous year. The sale of a portfolio of six shopping centers had a significant impact. Investor interest focused on retail parks and smaller properties.

The logistics, warehouse, and industrial real estate sector experienced a decline in transaction value. However, the number of active investors is growing, with a focus on modern facilities and solutions aligned with ESG goals.

Investors are increasingly showing interest in private student accommodation and the institutional rental market. Planned investments aim to develop a portfolio of student residences in the key academic cities in Poland.

Further improvement in investor sentiment is forecasted in the Polish market, and the European Central Bank’s reduction in interest rates may contribute to increased investment activity. Poland is still regarded as an attractive investment market, offering stability and profitability.

The source of the article is from the blog elperiodicodearanjuez.es