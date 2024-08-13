Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Rozwój na rynku nieruchomości wtórnych

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 13 sierpnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Na rynku nieruchomości wtórnych nadal obserwujemy spowolnienie, które przejawia się mniejszą liczbą dostępnych ofert, ograniczeniem przyznawanych kredytów oraz spadkiem liczby finalizowanych transakcji. Warto jednak zauważyć, że na rynku deweloperskim ceny mieszkań utrzymują się na stabilnym poziomie.

Eksperci wskazują kilka czynników, od których będą zależeć przyszłe zmiany cen. Jednym z nich jest decyzja dotycząca programu „Kredyt na start” oraz poziom zdolności kredytowej Polaków. Jeśli te czynniki pozostaną na niskim poziomie, można spodziewać się spadków cen na poziomie kilku procent.

Czas oczekiwania na kredyty mieszkaniowe wydłużył się, co ma dodatkowy wpływ na sytuację na rynku. Program „Kredyt na start”, który pierwotnie miał wpłynąć na wzrost cen mieszkań, spowodował niepewność i zahamowanie wielu ofert, co przełożyło się na lekkie obniżenie cen w największych miastach.

Mirosław Król, ekspert rynku nieruchomości, zaznacza, że choć nie ma jeszcze radykalnych zmian, stabilizacja cen jest istotnym sygnałem. W dużych miastach, takich jak Poznań, Kraków, Szczecin czy Wrocław, obserwuje się niższą liczbę ofert na rynku wtórnym, a ceny niektórych mieszkań, zwłaszcza średniej wielkości, zaczynają delikatnie spadać.

Obecna sytuacja to czas oczekiwania i niepewności dla konsumentów. Nie wiedzą, jak postępować, a ta niepewność odbija się na całym rynku. Niektórzy czekają na program „Kredyt na start”, inni na obniżki cen, a jeszcze inni na większą ilość dostępnych ofert i możliwość uzyskania kredytu na normalnych warunkach.

Pomimo trudnej i niepewnej sytuacji, obecna niepewność tworzy również okazje dla osób dysponujących gotówką. Na rynku wtórnym pojawiają się niecodzienne i atrakcyjne oferty, które szybko znajdują nabywców. Oferty mieszkań w Szczecinie na rynku wtórnym, które wcześniej były nieosiągalne, można obecnie znaleźć w cenie około 6,5 tysiąca złotych.

Podsumowując, rynek nieruchomości wtórnych nadal pozostaje w zastoju, jednak obecne czynniki, takie jak program „Kredyt na start” i zdolność kredytowa Polaków, będą miały kluczowe znaczenie dla dalszego rozwoju sytuacji. Mimo trudności, niepewność na rynku stwarza również możliwości dla tych, którzy są gotowi inwestować gotówkę.

In the secondary real estate market, we continue to observe a slowdown, which manifests itself in a smaller number of available offers, limited granting of loans, and a decrease in the number of finalized transactions. However, it is worth noting that in the development market, housing prices remain stable.

Experts point out several factors that will determine future changes in prices. One of them is the decision regarding the „Kredyt na start” program and the level of creditworthiness of Poles. If these factors remain at a low level, we can expect price declines of several percent.

The waiting time for housing loans has lengthened, which has an additional impact on the market situation. The „Kredyt na start” program, which was initially supposed to increase housing prices, has caused uncertainty and a slowdown in many offers, resulting in a slight decrease in prices in the largest cities.

Mirosław Król, a real estate market expert, emphasizes that although there are no radical changes yet, price stabilization is an important signal. In large cities such as Poznań, Kraków, Szczecin, and Wrocław, there is a lower number of offers in the secondary market, and the prices of some apartments, especially medium-sized ones, are starting to fall slightly.

The current situation is a time of waiting and uncertainty for consumers. They do not know how to proceed, and this uncertainty affects the entire market. Some are waiting for the „Kredyt na start” program, others for price reductions, and others for more available offers and the possibility of obtaining a loan on normal terms.

Despite the difficult and uncertain situation, the current uncertainty also creates opportunities for cash-rich individuals. Unusual and attractive offers appear in the secondary market, which quickly find buyers. Offers for apartments in Szczecin in the secondary market, which were previously unattainable, can now be found at a price of around 6,500 zlotys.

In conclusion, the secondary real estate market is still in a slump, but current factors such as the „Kredyt na start” program and the creditworthiness of Poles will play a key role in the further development of the situation. Despite the difficulties, the uncertainty in the market also creates opportunities for those who are ready to invest cash.

The source of the article is from the blog yanoticias.es