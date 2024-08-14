Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Mieszkania w polskich miastach – gdzie znajdziesz największe powierzchnie za milion złotych?

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 14 sierpnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Portal nieruchomości „InwestujMądrze.pl” przeprowadził analizę cen mieszkań w polskich miastach, zwracając szczególną uwagę na powierzchnię, za którą należy zapłacić milion złotych. W wyniku badania odkryto, że wartość nieruchomości w niektórych miejscach znacznie przerosła ten symboliczny próg.

Warszawa, będąca największym polskim miastem, okazała się liderem w kategorii metrażu. Już 56-metrowe mieszkanie w stolicy przekracza wartość miliona złotych. W Krakowie różnica jest niewielka, wystarczy posiadać lokal o powierzchni 60 metrów, aby poczuć się jak milioner. W Gdańsku minimum to 70 metrów, a we Wrocławiu 74 metry. W Poznaniu natomiast, by być uważanym za milionera, trzeba posiadać mieszkanie o powierzchni co najmniej 86 metrów.

Najbardziej oszczędni są mieszkańcy Gorzowa Wielkopolskiego. Tam, za milion złotych można nabyć przestronne mieszkanie o powierzchni co najmniej 132 metrów kwadratowych. To zdecydowanie największa dostępna przestrzeń w tej cenie na polskim rynku.

Interesującym spostrzeżeniem jest również liczba ogłoszeń przekraczających wartość miliona złotych dla mieszkań sprzedawanych w drugiej ręce. Przyglądając się danym, okazuje się, że najwięcej takich ofert możemy znaleźć w Warszawie – około 3 250. Kraków plasuje się na drugim miejscu z blisko 1300 ogłoszeniami, a Wrocław ma 413 propozycji. Poznań z kolei prezentuje się skromniej, z nieco ponad 100 ofertami w tej kategorii.

Ostatecznie, analiza rynku nieruchomości wskazuje na różne trendy w różnych miastach. Choć Warszawa wyróżnia się jako najbardziej kosztowne miejsce na mieszkanie, Gorzów Wielkopolski staje się atrakcyjnym wyborem dla tych, którzy cenią sobie przestrzeń i komfort. Bez względu na preferencje i budżet, polski rynek nieruchomości oferuje szeroki wybór możliwości.

According to the analysis conducted by the real estate portal „InwestujMądrze.pl”, the prices of apartments in Polish cities have been examined, with a focus on the size of the property that can be purchased for one million Polish zlotys. The study revealed that the value of properties in some places has significantly exceeded this symbolic threshold.

Waraw, being the largest city in Poland, emerged as the leader in terms of size. A 56-square-meter apartment in the capital already exceeds the value of one million Polish zlotys. In Krakow, the difference is minimal, as a 60-square-meter apartment is enough to make one feel like a millionaire. In Gdansk, the minimum requirement is 70 square meters, while in Wroclaw it is 74 square meters. In Poznan, however, to be considered a millionaire, one needs to own an apartment with a minimum area of 86 square meters.

The residents of Gorzów Wielkopolski are the most cost-effective in this regard. In this city, one can acquire a spacious apartment with an area of at least 132 square meters for one million Polish zlotys. This is by far the largest available space at this price point in the Polish market.

Another interesting observation is the number of listings that exceed the value of one million Polish zlotys for second-hand apartments. Upon examining the data, it turns out that the highest number of such offers can be found in Warsaw – around 3,250 listings. Krakow takes second place with nearly 1,300 listings, while Wroclaw has 413 offers. Poznan, on the other hand, presents a more modest figure, with just over 100 offers in this category.

Ultimately, the analysis of the real estate market points to different trends in different cities. Although Warsaw stands out as the most expensive place to buy an apartment, Gorzow Wielkopolski is becoming an attractive choice for those who value space and comfort. Regardless of preferences and budget, the Polish real estate market offers a wide range of possibilities.

The source of the article is from the blog krama.net