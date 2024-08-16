Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Podjęto już niemal 4000 hektarów do Programu Dobrowolnych Nabyć na terenie przyszłego lotniska CPK

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 16 sierpnia, 2024 Miasto 0

W piątkowym komunikacie Centralnego Portu Komunikacyjnego (CPK) podano, że do Programu Dobrowolnych Nabyć (PDN) zgłoszono już niemal 4000 hektarów ziemi na terenie przyszłego lotniska. W sumie wpłynęło prawie 900 zgłoszeń, z czego 500 dotyczy terenu objętego decyzją lokalizacyjną.

Zgodnie z informacją CPK, w lipcu reprezentanci spółki zwrócili się do osób, które nie przystąpiły jeszcze do PDN, co zaowocowało kolejnymi 31 zgłoszeniami. Aktualnie stan zgłoszeń wynosi niemal 4000 hektarów ziemi, a liczba zgłoszeń prawie osiągnęła 900. Spośród nich, 500 dotyczy terenu objętego decyzją lokalizacyjną.

W lipcu br. zgłaszający przekazali informację o posiadaniu 3655 hektarów ziemi, z czego CPK zakupiło ponad 1300 hektarów. Tym samym, uzyskano zgłoszenia dla około 80 proc. terenu przyszłego lotniska. W ramach PDN, właściciele nieruchomości mają możliwość sprzedania swoich działek z bonusami wynoszącymi 140 proc. wartości budynku i 120 proc. wartości gruntu. Istnieje również opcja uwzględnienia wartości odtworzeniowej nieruchomości bez uwzględniania stopnia zużycia.

Decyzja lokalizacyjna dotycząca obszaru przyszłego lotniska spodziewana jest pod koniec roku, co oznacza, że PDN wchodzi w kolejną fazę realizacji. CPK planuje podjąć działania dotyczące obszarów związanych z inwestycjami kolejowymi, szczególnie dotyczące połączenia Warszawa-Łódź, które jest priorytetem CPK. Efektywne wykorzystanie czasu przed wydaniem decyzji jest najważniejszym celem spółki.

CPK zostało powołane w 2018 roku w celu przygotowania i realizacji wieloletniego Programu Centralnego Portu Komunikacyjnego (CPK), który obejmuje budowę nowego lotniska centralnego dla Polski oraz koordynację i realizację inwestycji towarzyszących, takich jak nowa sieć linii kolejowych, dróg ekspresowych, autostrad i infrastruktura przesyłowa. W ramach programu CPK powstanie centralne lotnisko między Warszawą a Łodzią, a także system kolei dużych prędkości. Projektowane jest tak, aby obsługiwać początkowo 34 miliony pasażerów rocznie, z możliwością elastycznego rozwoju w przyszłości. Szacowany koszt inwestycji do 2032 roku wynosi 131,7 miliarda złotych.

The source of the article is from the blog meltyfan.es