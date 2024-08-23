Czy chiński sektor nieruchomości wpływa na spadek popytu na metale?

Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 23 sierpnia, 2024

Analitycy z Goldman Sachs ostrzegają, że chiński sektor nieruchomości doświadcza poważnego spowolnienia, co ma bezpośredni wpływ na popyt na metale nieszlachetne, w tym stal i rudę żelaza. Jednak sytuacja ta ma również głębsze implikacje dla całej gospodarki.

Spowolnienie gospodarcze w Chinach przypomina „srogą zimę”, jak to ujął prezes Baowu Steel Group, największego na świecie producenta stali. Ostrzegał on, że warunki ekonomiczne mogą być trudniejsze do opanowania niż oczekiwano. To stanowi poważne ostrzeżenie dla wszystkich obserwatorów makroekonomicznych.

Analitycy Goldman Sachs zwracają uwagę na negatywne prognozy dla chińskiego rynku nieruchomości, spodziewając się spadku sprzedaży powierzchni brutto o 20% rok do roku. To prowadzi do zmniejszonego popytu na konstrukcje stalowe, co ma efekt uboczny na popyt na metale.

Ceny rudy żelaza są obecnie poniżej 100 USD za tonę, co jest związane z słabnącym popytem na sektor nieruchomości, niskimi wynikami sprzedaży i spadkiem nowych budów. Analitycy wskazują, że ceny muszą pozostać na tym poziomie, aby wywołać wystarczającą reakcję podaży i przywrócić równowagę na rynku.

Spowolnienie na chińskim rynku nieruchomości wywołuje również ryzyko dla wzrostu gospodarczego i obniża popyt prywatny. Firmy rezygnują z inwestycji, a stopa bezrobocia rośnie w miastach, co może negatywnie wpływać na konsumpcję gospodarstw domowych.

Goldman Sachs prognozuje spowolnienie wzrostu chińskiego PKB do 3% do 2034 roku z powodu słabych wskaźników demograficznych, trwającego spowolnienia na rynku nieruchomości i globalnego oddzielenia łańcuchów dostaw.

The slowdown in the Chinese real estate sector is having a direct impact on the demand for non-precious metals such as steel and iron ore, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. However, this situation also has deeper implications for the entire economy.

The economic slowdown in China is being compared to a „harsh winter” by the CEO of Baowu Steel Group, the world’s largest steel producer. He warned that the economic conditions may be more difficult to manage than expected, which serves as a serious warning for all macroeconomic observers.

Goldman Sachs analysts are highlighting negative forecasts for the Chinese real estate market, expecting a 20% year-on-year decline in gross floor area sales. This leads to reduced demand for steel structures, which has a secondary effect on the demand for metals.

Iron ore prices are currently below $100 per ton, which is attributed to the weakening demand in the real estate sector, low sales performance, and a decline in new construction. Analysts point out that prices must remain at this level to trigger a sufficient supply response and restore market equilibrium.

The slowdown in the Chinese real estate market also poses risks to economic growth and lowers private consumption. Companies are pulling back on investments, and unemployment rates are rising in cities, which can negatively impact household consumption.

Goldman Sachs forecasts a slowdown in Chinese GDP growth to 3% by 2034 due to weak demographic indicators, ongoing slowdown in the real estate market, and global supply chain disentanglement.

