Reckitt Global HUB Warsaw przenosi swoją siedzibę do nowego budynku VIBE

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 29 sierpnia, 2024 Miasto 0

Reckitt Global HUB Warsaw, firmowa siedziba jednego z największych przedsiębiorstw na świecie w dziedzinie higieny, zdrowia i żywienia, przenosi się do nowoczesnego budynku VIBE w sercu warszawskiej Woli. Ta strategiczna decyzja symbolizuje rozwój i innowacyjność, które są istotne dla Reckitt.

Nowe biuro jest miejscem, które umożliwia połączenie dwóch kluczowych oddziałów firmy – oddziału komercyjnego oraz globalnego oddziału technologicznego. Dzięki temu zostanie osiągnięta lepsza koordynacja działań, wykorzystanie dostępnej wiedzy i umiejętności oraz skuteczniejsze reagowanie na potrzeby klientów i pracowników firmy.

Przeniesienie do nowej siedziby jest nie tylko strategicznym krokiem w rozwoju Reckitt, ale również inwestycją w dobrostan pracowników. Nowoczesne biuro zostało zaprojektowane z myślą o stworzeniu przestrzeni sprzyjającej efektywnej pracy i inspiracji. Wierzymy, że w takich warunkach każdy pracownik może osiągnąć pełnię swojego potencjału.

Budynek VIBE, w którym znajduje się nowe biuro Reckitt, został zaprojektowany zgodnie z najwyższymi standardami ESG i wyposażony w nowoczesne rozwiązania z zakresu zarządzania energią. Jest to również pierwszy budynek w Polsce, który posiada specjalnie skomponowaną audiowizualną sferę, tworzącą unikalne środowisko pracy.

Przeniesienie siedziby do centrum Warszawy umożliwia pracownikom korzystanie z zrównoważonych środków transportu, takich jak rowery. Nowa siedziba Reckitt jest przyjazna dla środowiska i promuje dbanie o zdrowie pracowników.

Reckitt to firma, która stoi za wieloma znanymi i zaufanymi markami, takimi jak Air Wick, Dettol, Finish i wiele innych. Jej działalność opiera się na poszukiwaniu innowacyjnych rozwiązań i budowaniu wspólnego sukcesu.

Nowe biuro Reckitt Global HUB Warsaw to nie tylko miejsce pracy, ale również centrum współpracy, wspierające rozwój firmy i jej klientów na skalę globalną. Jest to ważny krok naprzód dla Reckitt, który umożliwi realizację celów biznesowych i dalszy rozwój produktów. Jesteśmy pewni, że nowe biuro będzie sprzyjało innowacji i tworzeniu wartości biznesowej dla Reckitt.

Reckitt Global HUB Warsaw is the corporate headquarters of one of the world’s largest companies in the hygiene, health, and nutrition industry. The decision to move to the modern VIBE building in the heart of Warsaw’s Wola district symbolizes the growth and innovation that are important to Reckitt.

The new office is a place that allows for the integration of two key divisions of the company – the commercial division and the global technical division. This will lead to better coordination of activities, utilization of available knowledge and skills, and more effective responsiveness to the needs of customers and employees.

The relocation to the new headquarters is not only a strategic step in Reckitt’s development but also an investment in the well-being of its employees. The modern office has been designed to create a space that promotes efficient work and inspiration. We believe that in such conditions, every employee can reach their full potential.

The VIBE building, where Reckitt’s new office is located, has been designed according to the highest ESG standards and equipped with modern energy management solutions. It is also the first building in Poland to have a specially crafted audiovisual sphere, creating a unique working environment.

The move of the headquarters to the center of Warsaw enables employees to use sustainable means of transportation, such as bicycles. The new Reckitt headquarters is environmentally friendly and promotes the well-being of employees.

Reckitt is the company behind many well-known and trusted brands such as Air Wick, Dettol, Finish, and many others. Its operations are based on seeking innovative solutions and building shared success.

The new Reckitt Global HUB Warsaw office is not just a workplace but also a center of collaboration, supporting the development of the company and its customers on a global scale. It is an important step forward for Reckitt, enabling the achievement of business goals and further product development. We are confident that the new office will promote innovation and create business value for Reckitt.

To learn more about Reckitt’s products and initiatives, visit their website.

The source of the article is from the blog radardovalemg.com