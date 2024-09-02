Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Polscy inwestorzy preferują mniejsze i tańsze aktywa na rynku nieruchomości

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 2 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Na polskim rynku nieruchomości, inwestorzy skupiają się głównie na mniejszych i tańszych aktywach, ze względu na posiadany kapitał. W sektorze handlowym, popularne są zarówno pojedyncze sklepy spożywcze, jak i parki handlowe, których cena waha się od 7 do 9 milionów euro. Natomiast w przypadku nowszych i większych parków, wartość może sięgnąć nawet 30 milionów euro.

Polscy inwestorzy wykazują także zainteresowanie starszymi obiektami biurowymi, które są nabywane z uwagi na dobrą lokalizację i atrakcyjną cenę. Często są one przeznaczone do przekształcenia lub wyburzenia, aby zastąpić je nową nieruchomością o innym przeznaczeniu. Ceny takich obiektów zazwyczaj oscylują od kilku do kilkunastu milionów euro. Przykłady takich transakcji w tym roku to m.in. Curtis Plaza i myHive Mokotów zlokalizowane na Mokotowskim Obszarze Biznesowym.

Wpływają na rynek również zakupy pustych obiektów, które podlegają modernizacji i rekomercjalizacji. W pierwszej połowie 2024 roku zrealizowane zostały takie inwestycje jak biurowiec Ludna 2 czy obiekt po byłym Tesco w Górze Kalwarii. Część tych aktywów jest sprzedawana ze zyskiem, który jest reinwestowany, natomiast inne są nabywane z perspektywą długoterminowego generowania regularnych zysków.

Ciekawą obserwacją jest fakt, że wszystkie sprzedane nieruchomości hotelowe w pierwszym półroczu zostały kupione przez polski kapitał. Satoria Group przejęła dwa hotele Hampton, a TMS Inwestycje zakupiło Holiday Inn pod Warszawą. W przypadku Satoria Group, która specjalizuje się w hotelach, transakcje dotyczyły obiektów wymagających nakładów pracy i kapitału, ale posiadających perspektywę dalszego rozwoju.

