Inwestorzy polscy coraz bardziej zainteresowani nieruchomościami w Hiszpanii

Opublikowano przez Adam Nowacki włączony 4 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Według najnowszych danych, Polacy coraz chętniej inwestują w nieruchomości na hiszpańskim rynku. Już przeszło co piąta nieruchomość w Hiszpanii jest teraz kupowana przez cudzoziemców, a wśród nich polscy inwestorzy zyskują coraz większe uznanie.

Według raportu opublikowanego w 2023 roku, inwestorzy zagraniczni odpowiadali za ponad 21% transakcji nieruchomościowych dokonanych w Hiszpanii. To najwyższy odsetek w historii. Natomiast udział Polaków w zagranicznych transakcjach wynosi około 3%.

Wzrost aktywności polskich inwestorów można było zauważyć już rok wcześniej, po wybuchu konfliktu na Ukrainie. W lutym 2022 roku Polacy nabyli blisko 3 tysiące nieruchomości w Hiszpanii, co stanowiło tyle samo, ile łączna liczba zakupów w latach 2019-2021.

Zakupy polskich inwestorów koncentrują się głównie na wybrzeżu Costa Blanca w prowincji Alicante. Według informacji dewelopera TM Grupo Inmobiliario, aż 80% nieruchomości nabywanych przez Polaków znajduje się właśnie w tej okolicy. Jednak polscy inwestorzy nie ograniczają się tylko do tego regionu. Chętnie nabywają nieruchomości także w innych turystycznych miejscowościach nad Morzem Śródziemnym, jak Malaga, Balearsy czy Teneryfa.

Według danych firmy Aedas, polscy inwestorzy nie zwalniają tempa także w pierwszej połowie 2024 roku. Od stycznia do czerwca Polacy stanowili już 25% wszystkich zagranicznych nabywców nieruchomości budowanych przez tego dewelopera.

Ceny nieruchomości w Hiszpanii zależą od regionu, jednak w sierpniu 2024 roku średnia cena ofertowa metra kwadratowego wyniosła około 2534 euro, czyli około 10,9 tysiąca złotych. W prowincji Alicante, popularnej wśród Polaków, cena ofertowa wynosiła średnio 2240 euro/mkw., natomiast w rejonie Marina Baixa nad Morzem Śródziemnym cena sięgała ponad 3,5 tysiąca euro/mkw.

Inwestowanie w hiszpańskie nieruchomości nadal cieszy się dużym zainteresowaniem ze strony polskich inwestorów. Przemawiają za tym atrakcyjne ceny i dogodna lokalizacja.

According to the latest data, Poles are increasingly investing in properties in the Spanish market. Already, over one-fifth of properties in Spain are now being purchased by foreigners, with Polish investors gaining increasing recognition among them.

According to a report published in 2023, foreign investors accounted for over 21% of real estate transactions in Spain. This is the highest percentage in history. Meanwhile, the share of Poles in foreign transactions is around 3%.

The increased activity of Polish investors could be observed as early as the year before, after the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine. In February 2022, Poles acquired nearly 3,000 properties in Spain, which is the same number as the total number of purchases between 2019 and 2021.

The purchases of Polish investors are mainly concentrated on the Costa Blanca coast in the province of Alicante. According to information from the developer TM Grupo Inmobiliario, as much as 80% of properties purchased by Poles are located in this area. However, Polish investors are not limited to just this region. They eagerly acquire properties in other tourist towns along the Mediterranean Sea, such as Malaga, the Balearic Islands, and Tenerife.

According to data from the company Aedas, Polish investors are not slowing down in the first half of 2024 either. From January to June, Poles accounted for 25% of all foreign purchasers of properties being constructed by this developer.

Property prices in Spain vary by region, but in August 2024, the average offer price per square meter was around €2534, which is approximately 10,900 PLN. In the province of Alicante, popular among Poles, the average offer price was €2240 per square meter, while in the Marina Baixa region along the Mediterranean Sea, prices reached over €3500 per square meter.

Investing in Spanish properties still enjoys significant interest from Polish investors, thanks to attractive prices and convenient locations.

The source of the article is from the blog kewauneecomet.com