Twoje wyniki wyszukiwania

Zmiany w podatku od nieruchomości: nowelizacja ułatwi przedsiębiorcom

Opublikowano przez Marcin Strzembosz włączony 6 września, 2024 Miasto 0

Ministerstwo Finansów opublikowało nowy projekt nowelizacji podatku od nieruchomości, który przewiduje wprowadzenie szeregu zmian w przepisach. Projekt ten jest wynikiem konsultacji publicznych i zawiera postulaty przedsiębiorców oraz innych zainteresowanych podmiotów.

Jedną z kluczowych zmian jest wprowadzenie reguły kolizyjnej, która określa, że obiekty będą kwalifikowane jako budynki tylko wtedy, gdy spełniają przesłanki dla obu kategorii – budynków i budowli. Wyjątkiem będą zbiorniki i silosy, które nadal będą mogły być traktowane jako budowle, nawet jeśli spełniają przesłanki budynków.

Kolejną zmianą jest usunięcie przesłanki „wykonania z użyciem wyrobów budowlanych” dla definiowania budowli. Zamiast tego, obiekt musi zostać „wzniesiony w wyniku robót budowlanych”, co ma na celu rozwiązanie problemów związanych z opodatkowaniem mobilnych zbiorników.

Nowa wersja projektu wprowadza również zastrzeżenia dotyczące obiektów małej architektury, takich jak fontanny czy place zabaw, które nie będą traktowane jako budowle.

W projekcie usunięto również przesłankę dotyczącą całości techniczno-użytkowej budowli, która budziła wiele kontrowersji i obaw przedsiębiorców. Ponadto, elektrownie fotowoltaiczne i magazyny energii będą opodatkowane jako budowle tylko od części budowlanych.

Projekt przewiduje również nową kategorię – urządzenia budowlane, które będą uznawane za budowle, jeśli są związane z budynkiem lub budowlą i umożliwiają korzystanie z nich zgodnie z ich przeznaczeniem.

Ważną zmianą dla przedsiębiorców jest również wydłużenie terminu składania deklaracji podatkowych za 2025 rok. Zgodnie z projektem, będą mieli oni czas do końca marca 2025 roku na złożenie swoich deklaracji.

Projekt nowelizacji jest obecnie poddany ograniczonym konsultacjom publicznym, a po ich zakończeniu trafi do Sejmu. Przewiduje się, że wprowadzone zmiany ułatwią przedsiębiorcom dostosowanie się do nowych przepisów i ograniczą kontrowersje z nimi związane.

The proposed amendment to the property tax, recently published by the Ministry of Finance, introduces several changes to the regulations. This project is a result of public consultations and incorporates the demands of entrepreneurs and other interested parties.

One of the key changes is the introduction of a collision rule, which states that objects will only be classified as buildings if they meet the criteria for both buildings and structures. However, tanks and silos will still be treated as structures, even if they meet the criteria for buildings.

Another change is the removal of the criterion „made using construction products” for defining structures. Instead, an object must be „erected as a result of construction works,” aiming to address taxation issues related to mobile tanks.

The new version of the project also includes reservations regarding small architectural objects such as fountains or playgrounds, which will not be considered as buildings.

The project also eliminates the criterion concerning the technical and operational integrity of the structure, which has caused many controversies and concerns among entrepreneurs. Additionally, photovoltaic power plants and energy storage facilities will only be taxed as buildings for their construction parts.

The proposal also introduces a new category – construction devices, which will be considered as buildings if they are related to a building or structure and enable their intended use.

An important change for entrepreneurs is the extension of the deadline for filing tax declarations for the year 2025. According to the project, they will have until the end of March 2025 to submit their declarations.

The amendment project is currently undergoing limited public consultations and will be submitted to the Sejm after their completion. It is expected that the introduced changes will facilitate entrepreneurs’ adaptation to the new regulations and reduce related controversies.

For more information about the Ministry of Finance and its initiatives, you can visit their official website here.

The source of the article is from the blog motopaddock.nl